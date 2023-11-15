Bing Chat is now run by Copilot and looks a lot like ChatGPT

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot at Microsoft Ignite.

In February, Microsoft entered the AI ​​chatbot scene with the launch of Bing Chat, which has become a worthy rival to ChatGPIT. Now, the company is giving Bing Chat a facelift, increasing its similarity to ChatGPT and expanding its capabilities.

At Microsoft Ignite on Wednesday, the company announced that Bing Chat and Bing Chat for Enterprise will now be called Copilot.

Apart from the name change, this change makes Bing Chat a standalone experience like ChatGPT – with its own standalone web page. Users can still access Copilot from Bing and Windows; However, the standalone site makes it more accessible to everyone as it can be accessed from any browser without relying on Bing.

Regular users must sign in or create a Microsoft account to access the chatbot, while Bing Chat Enterprise users can get the same commercial data protection with Copilot by simply signing in with their Microsoft Entra ID.

Like Bing Chat, Copilot remains a free experience with access to GPT-4 and DALLE-3 on its platform. In contrast, ChatGPT requires a paid subscription to ChatGPT Plus to access any of these capabilities from within its chatbot.

Copilot’s user interface is almost identical to Bing Chat, the only difference being the change in branding, which now reads “Copilot, your everyday AI companion.”

Users can use Copilot the same way they use Bing Chat, toggling between creative, balanced, and precise conversation styles, and asking for help with tasks like writing, coding, shopping, and more.

To further expand Copilot’s capabilities, Microsoft added support for OpenAI GPT, a feature announced by OpenAI earlier this month, which allows users to create tailored versions of Copilot for specific tasks.

Microsoft first released an AI product called “Copilot” in September as an AI companion running across Microsoft’s most-used applications and experiences, including Windows, Edge, Teams, and more. Were.

This new Bing Chat rebranding shows that Microsoft is moving towards grouping all of its AI companion offerings under the Copilot brand. Microsoft Copilot is a free AI chatbot companion that everyone can access along with other Copilot – such as Copilot for Microsoft 365, Security Copilot, Copilot for Service, and Copilot for Sales – remaining paid services.

