Bing Chat is now "Microsoft Copilot" in potentially confusing rebranding move

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Bing Chat — its famous AI chatbot — has been officially renamed “Microsoft Copilot.” The company also announced it will support OpenAI’s recently released GPT custom roles for its ChatGPT AI assistant.

The rebranding move consolidates Bing Chat into Microsoft’s somewhat confusing “Copilot” AI assistant naming scheme, a lineage of which began with GitHub Copilot in 2021. In March this year, Microsoft announced Dynamics 365 CoPilot, CoPilot in Windows, Microsoft Security CoPilot, and. Microsoft 365 Copilot. Now Bing Chat is just “Microsoft CoPilot”—its sixth CoPilot ever. Pretty soon, Microsoft will need a branding copilot to keep it all running smoothly.

Regarding the naming scheme, Microsoft customer Amit Malik wrote to , M365 Copilot, then all the m365 apps, D365 Copilot, etc. AI should have been simplified, otherwise not.” Note that Malik wrote this in September – about two months before the recent announcement.

Apparently, according to a Microsoft blog post, the Copilot branding is an effort to unify rather than confuse: “At Microsoft Ignite 2023, we’re announcing new innovations in Microsoft Copilot – a Copilot experience that runs on all our surfaces.” understands your context on the web, on your PC, and at work, bringing the right skills to you when you need them in work and life. Microsoft CoPilot is the company. And soon for everyone and every There will be a copilot for the job.”

But is it really a copilot? Each functions differently in different contexts, and even if Microsoft somehow unifies the functionality across all applications, those who remember the history of different Co-Pilots may still get confused.

With the renaming of Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise, Microsoft has introduced a dedicated website for Copilot, copilot.Microsoft.com, which offers a dedicated chat interface – although it requires Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome to work. Requires browser. Bing.com (the search engine) will still provide a combined search and chat experience for users as previously introduced with Bing Chat.

but that’s not all. Microsoft is also adopting OpenAI’s recent move toward agent-like AI models, called GPT, with Microsoft Copilot Studio (another Copilot, though this one is for creating new Copilots). “GPT is a new way for anyone to create a customized version of CoPilot for specific tasks,” writes Microsoft. “OpenAI Schema plugins, combined with previously announced support for GPT and plugins, will open up a new opportunity for civilian and professional developers, and provide users with tailored experiences and interactions to meet their needs.”

Microsoft says Microsoft CoPilot (Bing Chat One) will become generally available on December 1. We’ll keep you updated if a new Copilot suddenly surfaces.

