Binance’s spot trading market share to fall to 40% in 2023: Report

Crypto exchange Binance’s market share in spot trading has fallen to 40% at the end of 2023, compared to 62% a year earlier.

The exchange has lost a third of its market share over the past 12 months, according to a November 6 report from blockchain analytics firm 0xscope. “Binance has seen a significant decline in spot trading volume over the past year, perhaps due to its listing strategy,” the researchers wrote, adding that most popular coins experienced a downturn shortly after listing on Binance. At the same time, Korean crypto exchange Upbit saw the most significant growth, with its spot market share increasing from 5% to 15.3% during the same period.

When all crypto trading volumes, including both spot and derivatives, are included, Binance’s market share came in at 51.2% in October 2023. It was followed by OKEx (13.4%), Bybit (9.6%), Bitgate (7.0%), and MEXC. Global (6.9%).

“Despite still leading, Binance has seen its margin narrow against key competitors such as OKEx and other second-tier exchanges,” the researchers wrote, noting that its total market share could reach 54.6% in October 2022. Was.

Over this entire time period, Bybit, Bitgate and MEXC have become the second-tier exchanges, overtaking Binance and OKEx, with a combined market share of 42.3%. “Huobi, which has gradually fallen behind, forms the third tier with KuCoin, Gate and others,” the researchers claim.

Noting that website traffic and social media followers have “little or no correlation” to an exchange’s market performance, the 0xscope team found that Binance’s share of Twitter follower count fell by 5 percent last year despite an overall increase in base value. There has been a decrease of %. At the same time, OKX increased its raw follower count by more than 200%.

Source: cointelegraph.com