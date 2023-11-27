Binance's next chapter according to new CEO Richard Teng

Binance’s new CEO, Richard Teng, today detailed the next steps for the exchange and his vision for growth and innovation.

The track record of over six years marked by success and sustained growth reflects the CEO’s responsibility in leading a dedicated team, respecting the company’s legacy and maintaining the trust of its vast user base of over 160 million people.

Moving on from Binance’s ‘missteps’

According to Teng’s post on Binance’s website, he described the company as a six-year-old entity, making it relatively young by any standards. In human terms, Teng compares it to a child entering the elementary school years.

Teng further said that Binance is currently at an important stage of its development, transforming from an unregulated tech startup into a more traditional financial company. This includes establishing a board of directors, having a physical address, and committing to financial transparency.

He openly admits that Binance made several “missteps” during its hyper-growth phase, during which it rapidly became the world’s largest cryptocurrency firm within a year. However, Teng claims that the company has learned valuable lessons from these experiences.

Binance is facing multiple criticisms of its past activities related to money laundering and sanctions violations by both the firm and Zhao. However, Teng emphasizes that the allegations outlined in the settlement agreement do not include allegations of misappropriation of client funds, further highlighting the exchange’s extensive track record of keeping assets safe on the platform.

Teng also mentioned that he was confident in his ability to step into Zhao’s shoes due to the support of the former CEO, working closely with him since 2021, the leadership team, and Binance staff.

Making progress in Web3 and regulation

As Teng takes up his role, he hopes the evolving nature of the crypto industry, attracting unprecedented interest from mainstream financial firms, will match his strengths.

Building on his experience advising the central bank of Singapore and contributing to developing a financial center in Abu Dhabi, Teng identified one of his primary goals as advocating for the adoption of harmonized global regulations for the crypto industry. of. They aim to address the ongoing debate regarding the classification of various digital assets – whether as commodities, securities, or anything else reflecting the specific blockchain technology underlying them.

Teng’s emphasis on pushing Binance to focus on compliance and regulation is in line with sentiments shared by others in the crypto industry who are concerned about widespread fraud and deception. However, this change marks a significant departure from Binance’s historical identity as a stateless and, at times, lawless entity.

Teng noted that Binance will share its financial information once the exchange transitions into a more traditional financial company. He also acknowledges the need for such transparency for auditors and regulatory compliance.

