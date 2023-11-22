Binance’s new CEO confirms company’s strong fundamentals

Richard Teng, the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance and former global head of regional markets, recently expressed his confidence in the fundamentals of the crypto company.

Binance fundamentals show strength amid challenges, new CEO

Earlier today, the new Binance CEO confidently revealed the fundamental strengths of the crypto company despite recent challenges. The CEO took to his official share Their confidence in the company. According to Teng, the company’s business fundamentals are still solid.

Furthermore, the CEO has claimed that the company will continue to operate as the largest crypto exchange in the world. Teng pointed to several areas that will enable the company to maintain its position in the crypto market. These include its debt-free capital structure, modest expenses and strong revenues and profits.

Teng said:

Binance continues to operate the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, our capital structure is debt-free, expenses are modest, and, despite the low fees we charge our users, we have strong revenues and profits.

Richard Teng’s X post responded to another X post from a user that highlighted Binance’s revenue decline due to the DOJ’s $4 billion fine. According to the user, the company “has no problem paying the fine, as its net worth is approximately $6.35 billion.”

Additionally, the crypto company also holds stablecoins worth approximately $3.19 billion. Interestingly, the funds mentioned do not include off-chain cash balances or funds held in wallets outside of Proof of Reserve (PoR). The post read:

I withdrew Binance corporate’s crypto holdings from proof of their reserves: $6.35B in total assets, and $3.19B in stablecoins. This does not include off-chain cash balances or funds held in wallets not in PoR. Will likely be able to pay the entire $4.3B DoJ fine with 0 crypto asset sales.

Changpeng CZ Zhao pleaded guilty to the crime

It is so important that despite the madness of former Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao, the company remains strong, according to the new CEO. Changpeng was accused of US money laundering, to which he recently pleaded guilty. Additionally, the former CEO has agreed to pay approximately $50 million as part of his plea.

In addition to the fine, Binance is also owed $4 billion as part of the settlement. The company’s fine is considered one of the largest corporate penalties in US history.

