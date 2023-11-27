Binance’s Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is a manageable flight risk: US DOJ

The U.S. Justice Department doesn’t want Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao held until sentencing, but it also doesn’t want him to leave the United States, arguing in a new filing that he is a “flight risk that needs to be managed.” May go.”

Late last week, CZ’s lawyer argued that the fact that he – a non-US citizen holding UAE and Canadian passports – voluntarily entered the US to appear in court shows that He is not a flight risk.

“Based on all relevant facts, including Mr. Zhao’s voluntary surrender, his intention to resolve this case, and the large bail package he proposed, Judge Tsuchida found that Mr. Zhao is not a flight risk while still in the country .UAE,” last week’s filing said.

But US lawyers rejected this, arguing that the potential severity of the sentence would encourage Zhao to flee back to the United Arab Emirates, which has no extradition treaty with the US. Last week, prosecutors said Zhao was a citizen of the United Arab Emirates. (UAE) had “minimal relations with the US” and would not be able to return if allowed to leave.

“The reality is that the guidelines limit prison terms to a maximum of 18 months, and the United States is free to argue for any sentence up to the statutory maximum of ten years,” the filing reads. “The penalties he will face upon sentencing will undoubtedly appear to him to be significant, and this weighs in favor of the appropriate sanctions proposed by the United States.”

On Tuesday, Zhao pleaded guilty to breaking anti-money laundering laws in the US and stepped down as CEO of Binance. Meanwhile, the exchange pleaded guilty to multiple criminal and civil charges while agreeing to pay a $4.3 billion fine to the US Justice Department, one of the largest corporate fines in history.

Fellow former exchange executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who is awaiting sentencing, remains in custody.

Source: www.coindesk.com