Binance.US Now Has an Unexpected Ally in the Fight Against the SEC

Binance.US has received support from a major crypto lobbyist group in a bid to avert an ongoing lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In a new amicus brief, the US Chamber of Digital Commerce argued that the agency’s claims against the exchange are false, and that its actions are pushing crypto businesses beyond their borders.

regulation by enforcement

In Thursday’s filing, the lobbyists reiterated previous criticisms from industry leaders that the SEC is creating a hostile environment for crypto businesses through “regulation by enforcement.”

“The trillion-dollar blockchain economy is clearly avoiding the United States, finding the regulatory environment too opaque and too hostile to do business here,” the advocacy group wrote.

The SEC has already initiated enforcement actions against dozens of major crypto firms, including industry giants like Kraken, Coinbase, and Binance so far this year.

Many pro-crypto politicians and industry leaders alike have claimed that crypto will flee the US if the agency continues on this path. For example, crypto lender Nexo shut down its Earn program in the US earlier this year after paying a $45 million fine to the SEC.

unregistered securities

The agency’s complaints typically focus on firms that allegedly issue or list unregistered securities products, which can include stablecoins, blockchain staking services, and crypto assets themselves.

In the case of Binance, the SEC alleged on June 5 that the exchange offered more than a dozen securities for trading, including BNB, BUSD, SOL, ADA, MATIC, and others. However, industry leaders like Coinbase have argued that no clear rules exist on how crypto interacts with securities law, and that the SEC is overstepping its authority in crypto.

The Chamber of Digital Commerce reflected the same view in its filing. It wrote:

“The essence of the SEC’s complaint collapses the long-recognized distinction between the subject matter of an investment-contract security, which can be virtually any type of asset, and the “investment contract” itself, which under US law is a “Safety may be a matter of further regulation.”

The lobbyist group compared the SEC’s mistake to accusing a grocery store of violating securities law by selling fruits such as oranges.

Ripple made a similar argument in its case against the SEC after the agency claimed that the token it issued – XRP – was a security. Earlier this year, a court ruled against the agency and the SEC has now dropped all related charges against Ripple.

