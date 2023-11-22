New York – Following an extensive review of user feedback, Binance has implemented a series of upgrades to its cryptocurrency trading platform. The recent enhancements, which aim to streamline the trading experience and strengthen security, are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to respond to community input.

The improvements include a more intuitive user dashboard and enhanced security measures, reflecting Binance’s dedication to serving its customers’ needs. In today’s latest development, Binance introduced several new features:

A new Binance Futures Leaderboard 5.0 that showcases the top traders.

New options and trading bot tabs for better performance tracking.

A customized trading bots wallet that now includes initial margin and profit calculations.

Introduction of GTD (Good-Till-Date/Time) order types for more accurate trading strategies.

These updates follow the platform’s recent integration of the Copy Trading module on October 9, 2023, which allows users to emulate the strategies of experienced “Master Traders”. Copy traders also gain the ability to view their funding fees directly on the copy trading overview page.

Last Friday, Binance announced via Twitter that they had processed 649 suggestions from the #BinanceBuild September/October 2023: Feedback Roundup through their feature requests and feedback board. This initiative underlines their commitment to incorporating user suggestions into their development process.

The September overhaul simplified the platform’s dashboard and strengthened security protocols. In October, along with the copy trading feature, Binance added PNL analysis graphs to its Futures dashboard for detailed visual representation of asset summaries and growth.

These updates are indicative of Binance’s strategy to evolve with the dynamic cryptocurrency market by prioritizing user experience and security.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. See our terms and conditions for more details.