Binance to delist 23 trading pairs, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin affected

TL;DR

Binance announced that it will remove 23 margin trading pairs on November 9, including major ones like ADA/BUSD and memecoins DOGE/BUSD and SHIB/BUSD, with automatic closing and settlement of positions for these pairs.

All delisted pairs are denominated in BUSD, a stablecoin for which Binance will end support in early 2024, advising users to convert their BUSD holdings before February 2024.

The move follows the previous delisting of several BUSD pairs in October, with Binance citing the need to protect users and ensure quality trading markets due to factors such as poor liquidity and volume.

Binance removes more trading pairs

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – revealed that it will be removing 23 margin trading pairs, including ADA/BUSD, APE/BUSD, AVAX/BUSD, BCH/BUSD, DOT/BUSD, LTC/BUSD, MATIC/BUSD And many more included. 9 November.

Interestingly, the two largest memecoins by market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are also affected by the delisting of DOGE/BUSD and SHIB/BUSD.

“Binance will close margin users’ positions, perform an automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on the above crossed and isolated margin pairs. These pairs will then be removed from the margins. “Users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs that are available on Binance Margin,” the company explained.

It is noteworthy that these are all BUSD trading pairs, and the market had previously revealed that it would stop supporting the stablecoin in early 2024. Binance advises users to convert their BUSD holdings into other assets before February 2024.

previous delisting spree

The company had also removed several trading pairs last month. It removed 1INCH/BUSD, AERGO/BUSD, ANKR/BUSD, RARE/BUSD, SLP/BUSD, SUSHI/BUSD and 13 others on October 6. The exact reason for the initiative remained unknown, Binance said:

“To protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance periodically reviews all listed spot trading pairs and may remove selected spot trading pairs due to a number of factors such as poor liquidity and trading volume. “

source: cryptopotato.com