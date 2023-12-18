A survey conducted by Binance shows that almost 50% of its users rely on crypto as a means of generating additional income. The latest observation was part of its new campaign, “Crypto is Better with Binance.”

Based on data from a survey with a sample size of 1,172 participants on the Binance survey platform of users in Asia & Pacific, Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Latin America from November 15, 2023 to December 6, 2023, the findings revealed that almost half – 45% – cited earning extra income as their main purpose for using crypto.

It was followed by saving with 19% and reducing inflation with 9%. A significant portion of respondents, approximately 36%, highlighted that the primary incentive for using crypto for savings was to achieve financial security and freedom.

Binance survey findings

results shared cryptopotato It was revealed that 19% of the respondents surveyed cited high fees as a major hurdle in dealing with outdated financial systems and services. Another 14% of respondents said that slow transaction times are also one of the biggest challenges with such infrastructure.

The majority of participants – 76% – expressed the view that crypto could contribute to reducing income inequality and financial disparities in society.

Of those surveyed who primarily use crypto to generate additional income, 23% expressed their intention to use it as their main source of income. Another 23% use it to save for a home, while 21% allocate it to investing in alternative digital assets.

More than a third – 36% – of survey participants use cryptocurrencies for weekly transactions. Of them, the majority – 58% – use crypto for online purchases, covering a range of items such as goods, services and digital products. Additionally, 12% use it for international transactions and remittances, while another 12% use crypto for in-store purchases.

A significant portion of the respondents, totaling 59%, have been involved in cryptocurrencies for a period of 1 to 5 years. Another 14% have more extensive experience of more than five years, while 12% are relatively new to crypto, and have been involved with it for less than six months.

36% of users use cryptocurrencies as a means to save money, seeking financial security and freedom. Additionally, 16% use it to earn more interest on their savings, and 14% use crypto to save for retirement.

Participants also revealed positive impacts of crypto on their lives, with 20% seeing an increase in the value of their investment portfolio, 18% citing additional income opportunities through trading or staking, 15% having access to financial services and more. access, 14% experienced better financial control, and 12% benefited from faster and more cost-effective cross-border transactions.

crypto adoption

According to Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index, India is the largest crypto market in the Central and Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) region and leads the world in grassroots adoption.

The index indicated a decline in global grassroots cryptocurrency activity following the 2022 FTX collapse. However, lower-middle-income countries, as classified by wealth by the World Bank, have demonstrated the strongest rebound in grassroots crypto adoption over the past year.

Nigeria and Vietnam captured the second and third positions respectively on the blockchain analytical firm’s Global Crypto Adoption Index.

