Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has shared a report that the exchange has intervened in the theft of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets. Through the rapid response operation, the Binance Global Head said they were able to prevent bad actors from carrying out more than 90% of the stolen heists.

Binance seizes $11.8 million in assets of hijacked customers

Executives of a client were lured on a ‘business trip’ to Montenegro, where they were kidnapped and forced to empty their wallets. Total loss ~$12.5 million. We investigated on-chain activities and contacted our partners earlier today to freeze the wallet, as all… – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) 10 November 2023

In total, the Binance CEO said that the bad actors were able to obtain approximately $12.5 million worth of digital assets from their victims, all of which was converted into USDT and moved to the TRON wallet.

However, Binance was able to quickly intervene in the matter, alerting its partners to the situation, who were then able to freeze the wallet. In doing so, Binance prevented the hijackers from accessing $11.8 million of the $12.5 million loot.

The incident reported by CZ is not a new phenomenon in the crypto sphere, as bad actors sometimes resort to such brazen methods to steal crypto assets from investors.

In 2020, a Vietnamese investor, Le Duc Nguyen, was kidnapped by another Vietnamese man named Ho Ngoc Tai with the help of 15 gang members and robbed of crypto assets worth approximately VND 35 billion ($1.5 million).

Tai claimed that he lost 1,000 bitcoins worth VND 100 billion by investing in other tokens based on financial advice. The crypto investor felt cheated and proceeded to obtain a “refund” through forceful means.

However, Tai and his mercenaries were eventually captured by the police and faced trial in May 2023, during which 14 of the 16 convicted were given sentences ranging from 9 to 19 years’ imprisonment.

CZ faces questions on decentralization of crypto

Following Zhao’s description of the successful crypto asset recovery, some crypto enthusiasts raised concerns over Binance’s ability to freeze users’ assets at will, which is synonymous with the fiat banking system.

I really condemn this loss and am happy because most of the money is safe but I have a question @cz_binance

In fiat banks, everyone says that they can deposit money at any time without any reason

How is crypto any better if someone can still freeze our personal wallets?? Easy… – Crypto Eagles (@CryptoProject6) 10 November 2023

However, the Binance boss said that crypto users have an option to avoid such incidents, as assets can only be frozen on centralized exchanges (CEXs). Using other forms of storage, such as non-custodial wallets, obliges users’ assets to remain inaccessible to any third party.

The total crypto market value on the daily chart is $1.382 trillion. Source: Total Chart on Tradingview.com

