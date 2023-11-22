Binance sees over $1 billion in outflows after CZ's guilty plea: data

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has experienced a massive withdrawal of more than $1 billion within 24 hours.

The development comes after former CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao pleaded guilty to money laundering violations and charges related to a $4.3 billion settlement with the US Justice Department.

Binance is facing significant outflows and liquidations

Data from DeFi TVL aggregator DefiLlama shows that Binance has seen significant outflows totaling $1.01 billion over the past 24 hours. This led to a net outflow of $703 million in the last week.

Despite these recent outflows, Binance still recorded net inflows of $1.68 billion in the past month, making it the leader among all centralized crypto exchanges tracked by DeFiLama.

OKEx, on the other hand, has benefited significantly as users migrated from Binance. The exchange saw net inflows of $152 million last day, the highest among all centralized crypto exchanges monitored by Defilama.

Additionally, following the Binance settlement, over $200 million in crypto futures bets have been liquidated. CoinGlass data shows that $227 million worth of crypto perpetual futures positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, with the total up nearly 80%. More than $67 million worth of Bitcoin longs and shorts were also liquidated, marking one of the most significant liquidation events in recent months.

Ether (ETH) futures traders lost $27 million, while Solana SOL traders faced $10 million in liquidations. BNB tied to the Binance ecosystem experienced relatively low liquidations at $6 million. Notably, Binance traders contributed $99 million in liquidations, the highest among peers, while OKEx is close at $62 million.

Binance reaches settlement with US Justice Department

Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations. As part of a settlement with the US Justice Department, Binance will have to pay a substantial fine of $4.3 billion, and Zhao will step down as CEO. Additionally, CZ faces a personal fine of $200 million and a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The charges against Binance include money laundering violations, violation of US sanctions, and conspiracy to run an unlicensed money transmission business. The company admitted failing in its duty to prevent and report suspicious transactions linked to terrorist organizations such as Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, Islamic State and al Qaeda.

In addition to the criminal charges, Binance is facing two civil lawsuits in the United States. The lawsuits were filed by the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alleging various violations including misappropriation of client assets, anti-money laundering violations, and artificial inflation of trading volumes.

source: cryptopotato.com