Binance opens BLUR trading floor as price rises 25%

Spot trading of BLUR has resumed on the exchange.

The price climbed in double digits due to increased buying pressure.

stigma [BLUR]Blur, the ERC-20 token of NFT marketplace, has been listed on Binance. According to Binance, spot trading for the BLUR/USDT and BLUR/BTC pairs was scheduled to open at 9.00am UTC on November 24.

A confirmation from AMBCrypto revealed that traders can assess trading pairs at the time of writing. However, the exchange said in its disclosure that leveraged trading will not be available until November 25.

Trust brings benefits to BLUR holders

As a result of the announcement, the BLUR token increased in value. At press time, BLUR traded hands at $0.62, representing an increase of 25.47% over the past 24 hours. However, this was not the only interesting incident related to the project.

According to LookOnChain, some recipients of the BLUR airdrop who failed to sell all of their rewards also benefited from the increase. Coincidentally, some of these market players are among the top 20 holders of the cryptocurrency.

Lukonchain revealed that one address made a profit of $324,000. Another made a profit of $240,000 by selling some of his stake.

8/ Wallet”0x4A80″ 2.03M deposited $blur($1.03M) received on OKX 3 days ago 8 hours ago, earning ~$324K (+43%). Wallet”0x78dd” deposited 1M $blur ($620) Received on OKX 2 days ago 8 hours ago, earning ~$240K (+65%). pic.twitter.com/r57cHaDRbk -lookonchain (@lookonchain) 24 November 2023

Meanwhile, the selloff doesn’t mean new buyers aren’t coming in. This is because the same smart money tracking handle has noted that another big purchase, This time, Machi Big Brother, a famous businessman on X, was shopping.

Machi exchanged some of its AppCoins [APE] Holdings for 1.4 million BLUR at an average price of $0.55.

This means that the trader is in profit when considering the BLUR press time price. Furthermore, BLUR’s impressive performance has had an impact on the project’s market cap.

another surge may be underway

At the time of writing, the market cap had increased to $682.05 million. The increase in market cap shows that the spread of BLUR has increased along with the price increase.

Additionally, its market cap is now at number 75 in the standings.

Like price and market cap, active addresses on the Blur network increased. As of November 23, active addresses were down to 5240. But at the time of writing, the metric had increased to 7295.

The increase in active addresses is evidence of the traction that Blur has gained as a result of the increase in transactions. Another metric that moves in the same direction is social dominance.

Social dominance measures the rate of discussion about an asset compared to others in the top 100.

When combined with price, an increase in social dominance is a signal of a market uptrend.

Therefore, it is possible that BLUR’s price will continue to rise in the short term until selling pressure dominates the market.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com