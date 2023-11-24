Binance Lists Blur Token and Now Rises 50%

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are filled with excitement as Binance recently listed the BLUR token, causing it to surge by 50% in just a few hours. Here are the key details and the story behind Blur’s success.

BLUR/USDT 1D – Binance

What is hazy?

Blur stands out as a decentralized NFT marketplace geared towards professional traders. With a user-friendly interface, low fees, and increased liquidity, it has become a favorite platform for NFT enthusiasts. The Blur team rewards merchants with Blur Rewards distributed via airdrop, which contributes to its popularity.

The platform has achieved a significant milestone with a trading volume of $1.4 billion, solidifying its position in the competitive NFT trading space.

Binance welcomes BLUR token

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of BLUR token, opens trading blur/btc, blur/usdtAnd blur/try Pair. Deposits for BLUR are now accepted, trading will begin on November 24 at 09:00 UTC. Interestingly, the listing fee for BLUR is zero BNB, making it an attractive addition to Binance.

Withdrawals for BLUR are scheduled to begin on November 25 at 06:00 UTC. Additionally, within 48 hours of the start of trading, BLUR will be available for margin trading as BLUR/USD. A seed tag is placed on BLUR, indicating potentially higher volatility and risk compared to other assets.

value analysis

So far, the Blur token has seen a significant increase of 25.12% in the last 24 hours, reaching $0.6244. Over the last seven days, it has seen an impressive growth of 81.20%, and the monthly growth is 187.55%

This surge is in line with Binance’s recent listing and partnership with Layer2 solution Blast, potentially boosting speculation in the crypto market.

There is also blur behind the blast

Did you know that Blur is a driving force behind Project Blast?

BLAST Layer2: Native Yield on Ethereum L2

While the baseline interest rate on existing L2 solutions is 0%, allowing assets to depreciate over time, Blast pioneers the concept of basic yield on L2. This means that your ETH and stablecoin balances don’t just sit idle; They grow.

With blast, if you catch 1 ETHit may increase 1.04, 1.08, 1.12 ETH Over time, thanks to automatic compounding and additional Blast rewards. This reimagined approach to L2 ensures that your assets work for you.

stigma tokenomics

BLUR serves as the native token for the NFT marketplace, facilitating transactions. Its tokenomics ensure fair distribution:

51% for the community

29% for contributors

19% for investors

1% for consultants

360 million BLUR tokens (12% of the total supply) form the community treasury, benefiting NFT traders, historical Blur users, and creators. Token ownership enables participation in governance and collective ownership success benefits.

39% of BLUR supply will be distributed by Community Treasury to contributor grants and incentive programs, ensuring access over the next 4 to 5 years.

In short, the surge of the Blur token on Binance is not just a market move; This shows the success and promising future of Blur Crypto in the NFT sector.

Source: cryptoticker.io