Binance Launches Wrapped-BETH on BNB Chain – BSC News – Cryptosaurus

The launch of Wrapped-BETH by Binance provides a liquid and versatile asset for investors to participate in ETH staking and DeFi projects, while still enjoying compounding ETH staking rewards, and the convenience of wrapping and unwinding BETH into WBETH. Provides convenience. With zero fees.

Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has recently announced the launch of Wrapped-BETH (WBETH) on the BNB chain.

The new asset is an upgrade to Binance ETH Staking and allows users to participate in on-chain DeFi projects while automatically receiving ETH staking compounding rewards.

Wrapped-BETH is a liquid staking token, with each token representing 1 BETH and ETH staking rewards earned since the launch date on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 am (UTC). The initial conversion rate between BETH and WBETH is 1:1, and the value of WBETH increases on a daily basis.

This new asset allows users to participate in DeFi projects outside of Binance while enjoying automatically earned compounding ETH staking rewards. Users can wrap and unwind BETH at any time with zero fees. Additionally, WBETH provides access to more use cases in DeFi protocols, making it a versatile asset for crypto investors.

Those interested in participating in ETH staking and using the staked ETH to participate in DEFI protocols can wrap BETH and receive WBETH. Users can withdraw WBETH from Binance to a self-custody wallet and use it for various DEFI protocols. Binance is also working with several DEFI protocols to expand WBETH use cases.

Deposits and withdrawals for WBETH will open at 8:00 am (UTC) on April 27, 2023, while BETH withdrawals will close at 8:00 am (UTC) on April 26, 2023. However, BETH deposits will remain open.

Those who simply want to participate in ETH staking on the Binance exchange can hold BETH or wrap it into WBETH. Both tokens receive the same staking rewards, but BETH has more use cases within the Binance exchange, such as use as loan collateral, trading against ETH, and liquidity farming. To stake ETH and receive BETH, users can visit the ETH staking page.

If users hold BET in a self-custody wallet/dapp on the BNB smart chain, they can deposit BET to Binance or keep it in a self-custody wallet. An on-chain smart contract will be provided on the BNB smart chain to convert BETH to WBETH at a 1:1 fixed rate in May.

Finally, the launch of Wrapped-BETH on the BNB chain provides an excellent opportunity for crypto investors to seamlessly participate in ETH staking and DeFi projects. By providing a versatile and liquid asset, Binance is making it easier for investors to diversify their crypto portfolios and explore new investment opportunities. Check out the official announcement for more information on how the BET will end and other details.

Previously known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain operated by Binance. It consists of the BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, is EVM compatible and has a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFi, the BNB chain aims to build the infrastructure to power a parallel virtual ecosystem around the world.

Website | Twitter , Discord Telegram | GitHub |

Addressing the challenges of fundraising in the AI ​​sector through equity-based NFTs, Incubeta has raised an impressive amount of $4.5 million in its ongoing presale.

After a period of decline, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has made a comeback and re-entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies. This development has been viewed with enthusiasm, especially within its community. At the same time, after a huge increase in the price of Solana (SOL), it is hovering above $40. Meanwhile, Incubata, a project on the Initial Coin Offering list, has raised an astonishing $4.5 million in its ongoing pre-sale so far.

In this article, we’ll cover the developments surrounding PancakeSwap and Solana, including why they are altcoins worth watching. Plus, we’ll explore the growing interest in Incubata and why it’s the best new crypto to invest in.

Incubeta (QBE) has been the talk of the town for the serious problem it aims to solve. As of press time, more than $4.5 million has been raised in its ongoing presale, a testament to its popularity and innovative concept. So, is it worth all the hype? In our opinion, definitely.

This project is an AI altcoin; That is, it combines the features of AI and blockchain technology. With this intersection, it aims to solve the challenge of fundraising in the AI ​​sector by introducing a new model. This will allow AI startups to raise funds by creating investment opportunities, which will be denominated in non-fungible tokens. These equity-based NFTs will be further divided into bits and, in turn, offered to investors in the market. With this, it aims to make the AI ​​market accessible to investors, allowing them to hold stakes in profitable AI projects and earn profits.

The project is in its early stages, currently in the fifth phase of its ICO, and costs only $0.0161 per token. Experts predict that the value of QUBE will increase 30 times in 2023. Therefore, it is positioned as the best coin to invest in right now. To join this growing community, all you need to do is follow the link below.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) was one of the breakout stars in the 2021 bull run. During this period its price reached $44, making many people millionaires. Those were the good old days; Hopefully, they won’t be the last. However, after its all-time high, PancakeSwap dropped by more than 90%. But in an exciting turn of events, it has experienced a resurgence, now ranking among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

You may be wondering what PancakeSwap is. For starters, it is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that allows users to exchange tokens. This provides liquidity to farming and in return earns fees. Since PancakeSwap’s launch in 2020, it has become a major player in the DeFi sector and a good crypto to buy.

Solana (SOL) is a giant in the crypto space and needs no introduction. It is one of the top ten cryptocurrencies, which shows its dominance in the market. So, what issue is it addressing? Solana provides DeFi solutions and allows the creation of decentralized applications. It distinguishes itself due to its hybrid consensus mechanism that includes Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH).

A significant increase in its price has been seen in the last quarter of 2023. At the moment, Solana trades at around $40, although this may change depending on market conditions. Analysts predict that the price of Solana will increase significantly, making it an attractive investment.

PancakeSwap, Solana and Incubata are the main topics of discussion in the crypto sector at the moment. CAKE has recently returned to the top 100 cryptocurrency rankings, while the price of SOL is on the rise. At the same time, InQubeta has raised an incredible $4.5 million during its ongoing presale. These coins are interesting investments as they are expected to skyrocket in the coming months.

Visit Incubata Presale

Join Incubata communities

Disclaimer: This is a paid press release, BSC.News does not endorse and is not responsible or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products or other material on this page. The project team purchased this advertising article for $300. Readers should do their own research before taking any action related to the company. BSC.News is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Buy crypto with bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchanges and more. Not investment advice. All business risks. conditions apply.

Buy crypto with bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchanges and more. Not investment advice. All business risks. conditions apply.

Buy crypto with bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchanges and more. Not investment advice. All business risks. conditions apply.

Buy crypto with bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchanges and more. Not investment advice. All business risks. conditions apply.

Source

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech