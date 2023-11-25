Binance involved millions of people in finance but forgot the paperwork – Columbia professor

Recent events surrounding crypto exchange Binance have sparked significant debate about the United States’ crackdown on crypto firms. According to author Omid Malekan, an assistant professor at Columbia Business School, the Justice Department’s approach to the case is very different from what is seen in traditional finance.

“People who honestly believe that crypto is some unique enabler of bad people to do bad things don’t understand how the rest of the financial system actually works,” Malekan. wrote on X (formerly Twitter), saying that companies that follow anti-money laundering best practices still process large amounts of illicit funds. “But it’s all considered OK because someone did the paperwork.”

Malekan also argued that if traditional firms were given the same treatment as Binance in similar cases, many people on Wall Street would be jailed.

“If they had been held to Binance standards there would have been hundreds of managing directors in jail and less money for shareholder buybacks (or lobbying). But the bankers were so smart that they never questioned the game.

Despite the criticism, Malekan believes the exchange was still “wrong to lie to its customers and was wrong to not comply.” Binance and its co-founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, a billionaire recently settled with the U.S. government to allow individuals allegedly engaged in illegal activities to move “stolen funds” through the exchange. But arrived. As part of the settlement, CZ resigned as CEO.

Malekan also praised Binance’s contribution to financial inclusion over the past few years:

“It did a great job of including millions of poor, brown and otherwise disadvantaged people into the financial system, which the world’s compliant financial companies have long failed to do.”

ICIJ investigation into global money laundering

Some of the world’s largest banks allowed criminals to launder trillions of dollars of money, according to leaked documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The investigation, disclosed in September 2020, analyzed more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports (SARs) involving transactions worth more than $2 trillion between 1999 and 2017 that were flagged by financial institutions’ internal compliance officers as potentially money laundering or criminal. Was marked as activity. Banks that facilitated these transactions included major institutions such as Bank of New York Mellon, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC.

ICIJ mobilized more than 400 journalists from 110 news organizations in 88 countries to investigate banks potentially involved in money laundering.

