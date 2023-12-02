Binance Holdings Ltd. under CZ’s leadership faced regulatory challenges globally, even before the US government sought a massive fine of $4.3 billion and accused CZ of crimes. From license revocation in Australia to warnings from Hong Kong and Singapore, regulatory problems have affected the operations of exchanges around the world. In contrast, Trust Wallet, under the umbrella of CZ’s crypto companies, has seen promising growth in India, Pakistan, and other Asian markets.

From Southeast Asia to the UAE, CZ Trust Wallet Looking for a Regulatory Foothold?

This comes as Trust Wallet CZ, managed by CEO Iovine Chen, saw substantial growth with 56 million global downloads, becoming the top crypto wallet for handheld devices. According to a Bloomberg report, Chen emphasized plans to expand into Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia. However, Trust Wallet’s recent move into the UAE, specifically Ras Al Khaimah, highlights a strategic shift due to regulatory uncertainties in the US. Chen emphasized the UAE’s favorable regulatory environment and Trust Wallet’s operational transition into a free trade zone.

Chen clarified the profitability status of Trust Wallet, saying that it started generating revenue last year, but has not yet started making profits. While CZ Trust remains the wallet’s majority owner and provides operational guidance, he stepped down as Binance CEO following the agreement with US prosecutors. Binance, under new CEO Richard Teng, launched a competing crypto wallet, potentially impacting the trajectory of Trust Wallet.

What’s up with CZ, is he the impersonator behind Trust Wallet? The story highlights Trust Wallet’s expansion into Asia and the UAE, driven by regulatory uncertainties in the US. While CZ is not directly involved in the daily operations of Trust Wallet, his majority ownership adds visibility. Trust Wallet’s native token, TWT, experienced a significant surge after the support of CZ.

Richard Teng took the reins following CZ’s resignation as CEO of Binance and marked the launch of a Binance-branded wallet, competing directly with Trust Wallet. The strategic direction of Binance’s product expansion under Teng remains uncertain amid these transformational changes.

Desperate move for new partnership and NFT on; what’s Cooking?

Recently, Alchemy Pay and Banxa Trust Wallet are helping $TWT increase Latin American in-app purchases. In Argentina and Chile, bank transfers, PIX in Brazil, PSE in Colombia and SPEI in Mexico can be used to buy cryptocurrencies. The alliance supports over 100 blockchains, 10 million crypto assets, and 600 million NFTs.

Source: coinpedia.org