Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ and the founder of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, has suffered a significant blow to his fortunes. According to a recent report by Bloomberg, CZ’s assets have declined by $12 billion due to the ongoing slowdown in crypto-trading activities.

According to the report, this decline was mainly attributed to a sharp decline in Binance’s trading volume throughout the year.

CZ’s financial loss

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index revised its revenue estimate for Binance, cutting it by 38%, after data revealed a decline in trading volumes at the exchange. As a result, CZ’s net worth is now $17.2 billion, which represents a significant decrease from its previous valuation.

According to Bloomberg, CZ’s involvement in the recent events that led to FTX’s bankruptcy filing further affected their financial condition. In November, CZ announced the liquidation of tokens linked to FTX (FTT) after reports emerged that Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had held a large position in it.

The announcement sparked a rush to withdraw funds among FTX customers, causing the exchange’s infrastructure to collapse. As a result, FTX declared bankruptcy within a week, wiping out Bankman-Fried’s wealth, which had peaked at $26 billion in March last year.

To estimate Binance’s revenue, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index relies on spot and derivatives trading data from crypto-tracking services Coinageco and Coinpaprika.

Binance saw a significant increase in market share earlier this year, reaching 62% of total on-exchange crypto trades during the first quarter. However, after the promotional zero-fee period for popular trading pairs ended, Binance’s market share dropped to 51% by the end of the third quarter, research firm CCData reported.

Binance price drops due to lawsuits and allegations

Binance has also faced increasing regulatory scrutiny as it separates itself from the traditional financial system. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance in June, accusing the exchange of violating regulations.

Earlier this year, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also took legal action against Binance for non-compliance with rules that allowed US users to access the platform.

Allegations against Binance include inadequate anti-money laundering controls, inflated trading volumes, and mismanagement of customer assets. Binance has strongly denied these claims and is currently fighting them in court.

In June, the value of Binance’s US exchange dropped to zero after Bloomberg’s wealth index announced the closure of dollar transactions, resulting in a significant drop in trading volumes.

Binance.US was previously valued at $4.7 billion during a funding round in March 2022, while CZ’s net worth reached $96 billion in January.

The challenges facing Binance are not unique, as regulatory uncertainties and rising interest rates have made alternative investments more attractive. Another major cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase Global, experienced a 52% decline in spot trading volume in the third quarter compared to the previous year, according to Bloomberg.

Despite the individual funding challenges facing CZ, Binance Coin (BNB) has taken advantage of the overall market correction, showing substantial gains across various time periods. Currently, the token is trading at $225.2, which remains in an uptrend with a 2.2% increase in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, BNB has displayed significant gains of 5.8%, 9.6% and 6.1% in the seven, fourteen and thirty-day time frames respectively. These positive trends highlight the strong performance of the token in recent weeks.

