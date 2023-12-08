Binance founder CZ to remain in US until sentencing

A United States district judge has ruled that Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder and former CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will remain in the country until his sentencing on February 23, 2024.

According to an official document, Judge Richard Jones agreed with the US government that CZ’s return to his home in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a flight risk as he has no strong ties to the US.

CZ must remain in the US until sentencing

Recall that on November 21, CZ pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program at Binance. As part of his settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ), he paid a $50 million fine and stepped down as CEO of the exchange, while Binance settled its fees for $4.3 billion.

The crypto mogul was released from custody on a $175 million personal recognizance bond, with bail conditions ensuring that he would return to the US 14 days before his sentencing. He was to remain in the US until a federal judge reviewed an order approving or denying his bond conditions before being returned to his home in the United Arab Emirates.

The government requested that CZ be confined to the United States until sentencing because he was a high risk of flight. Reasons for the proposal included the lack of an extradition treaty between the two countries, the offer of UAE citizenship to CZ, and his wealth and strong ties with the West Asian country.

an unusual case

CZ opposed the government’s proposal on several grounds, including his lack of criminal history. He also noted that along with Binance, he had taken full responsibility for past actions through his guilty plea and resolution, stating that neither his assets nor residence in the UAE were sufficient to make up for his flight risk. Is.

However, Judge Jones believes that CZ’s case is unusual and ruled in favor of the government.

“The defendant has given clear justification that, in most cases, the government’s proposal will be rejected. “However, a significant feature of the government’s proposal is the extent of the defendant’s vast assets and the absence of an extradition treaty with the UAE,” the judge said.

CZ, meanwhile, faces up to 18 months in prison.

source: cryptopotato.com