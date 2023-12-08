Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Ordered to Remain in US Ahead of Sentencing – Cryptosaurus

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao ordered to remain in US ahead of sentencing © Getty Images News/David Ryder

Changpeng “CZ” ZhaoFounder of Cryptocurrency Exchange BinanceHe has been instructed to remain in the United States until sentencing by a federal judge, amid concerns he may be a flight risk.

Flight Risk: Judge’s Decision

On December 7, Seattle District Court Judge Richard Jones ordered Zhao to remain in the US.

Until his sentencing date of February 23, 2024. The decision came after Zhao pleaded guilty to money laundering charges on November 21. He faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and has agreed not to appeal any sentence during that period.

In his ruling, Judge Jones cited Zhao’s considerable property and assets abroad as well as his lack of ties to the United States as reason for concern about his possibility of fleeing the country. “The defendant has substantial property and assets overseas, and has no ties to the United States,” Jones wrote.

They further noted Zhao’s family living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his apparent preferred status there, and concluded that Zhao has not clearly demonstrated that he would participate if he were allowed to return to the UAE. . will not go.

Bond conditions and travel restrictions

Zhao, who is currently being held on a $175 million bond, was considered a flight risk due to the partial bond “This appears to involve assets largely beyond the reach of the government”.

The terms of Zhao’s bond allow her unrestricted travel within the United States and allow her family to visit her. Judge Jones described these situations as “There should hardly be any burden placed on the liberty of the defendant”.

The ruling came a day after Judge Jones accepted Zhao’s guilty plea, but initially postponed a decision on a motion by federal prosecutors to prevent Zhao from returning to Dubai, where he lives. Zhao’s case has attracted significant attention in the cryptocurrency world, given his high-profile status as the founder of one of the largest crypto exchanges globally.

The outcome of this legal proceeding is being closely watched as it could potentially impact the broader cryptocurrency industry.

