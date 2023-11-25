Thursday’s filing said Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao poses “no flight risk” and should be allowed to return to the UAE for now.

The partially redacted document countered a US Justice Department filing arguing that Zhao should not be allowed to leave the US before his February sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act. His lawyers argued that Zhao had already demonstrated that he came to the United States to participate in that petition and that fact would not put him at risk of flight. The magistrate judge overseeing his case, Judge Brian Tsuchida, had already agreed that Zhao’s appearance was binding, the filing said.

“Based on all relevant facts, including Mr. Zhao’s voluntary surrender, his intention to resolve this case, and the large bail package he proposed, Judge Tsuchida found that Mr. Zhao is not a flight risk while still in the country .UAE,” the filing said.

Binance pleaded guilty to multiple charges with Zhao earlier this week, paying a massive $4.3 billion fine, appointing monitors to oversee its compliance program and reviewing its past transactions, and leading to Zhao’s resignation as CEO. Agreed to accept. Richard Teng, former head of regional markets at Binance, has taken over as CEO.

Zhao was released Tuesday on a $175 million personal recognizance bond. Still, his lawyers and the DOJ are debating whether he can return to the UAE, where he is a citizen and where his family lives, or whether he should remain in the US. If Zhao returns to the UAE, he will have to come back. Two weeks before sentencing, the U.S.

The DOJ argued that Zhao could afford to lose the $15 million held in a trust account and the $5 million put in by his guarantors. Zhao’s lawyers said this argument ignores his and Binance’s financial commitment. The DOJ’s other arguments also ignore everything Zhao has already done, he said, such as flying to the US early on.

“Contrary to the importance of all this information and Judge Tsuchida’s consideration, the Government provides no appreciable – or additional – basis for asserting that Mr. Zhao was away from his family in the United States for the months between his plea and sentencing. Remain in the US,” the filing said.

Zhao’s sentencing is currently scheduled for February 23, 2024. He faces a possible 18-month prison sentence and has agreed to pay a $50 million fine in his plea agreement.

