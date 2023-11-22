Binance fined $4.3 billion because it allowed groups like Hamas and ISIS to receive funds: Treasury Department

Binance has reached a settlement with US regulators to pay a fine of more than $4 billion.

The Treasury Department says the company enabled transactions with Hamas, the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

A CFTC lawsuit says Binance employees mocked transactions with Hamas.

Binance on Tuesday reached a settlement with US regulators – including the Justice and Treasury departments – to pay a $4.3 billion fine for violating money-laundering and sanctions laws.

Binance co-founder and a central figure in the crypto world, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is also stepping down as CEO as part of the agreement.

The Treasury Department said Binance failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions linked to terrorist groups, ransomware, child sexual abuse material and scams.

Chief among these allegations is that Binance was used to send money to the al-Qassam Brigades, the terrorist wing of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, al-Qaeda, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

According to a Commodity Futures Trading Commission lawsuit filed in March against the crypto exchange, the Hamas transaction was acknowledged in February 2019 by Samuel Lim, Binance’s chief compliance officer at the time.

The CFTC complaint says Lim was told about “Hamas transactions” and he responded that terrorists often send “small amounts” because “larger amounts are money laundered.”

According to the complaint, the co-worker replied, “Can barely buy an AK-47 for Rs 600.”

The complaint outlines several other messages between Lim and his employees, which regulators say are clear indications that Binance knew that illegal transactions could and were being conducted through its services. Is.

“I have no confidence in our geofencing,” a Binance employee told Lim, who was tasked with reporting money laundering, the complaint says.

In addition to Tuesday’s settlement, which also resolves a March CFTC complaint, Zhao is pleading guilty to breaking anti-money-laundering laws, according to the Justice Department. Zhao will personally have to pay a $50 million fine and face up to 18 months in prison, reports.

The settlement represents the culmination of regulators’ long-running investigation against the cryptocurrency exchange. The Justice Department began investigating Binance’s compliance with anti-money laundering laws in 2018.

“Binance became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange because of the crimes it committed — now it is paying one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.

Binance and its former CEO attacked excited tone After the announcement of the agreement. Binance acknowledged the settlement and Zhao’s resignation in a blog post on Tuesday, saying that Richard Teng – who was global head of regional markets – will take over as CEO.

“In a new and growing industry that was in the early stages of regulation, Binance grew at a breakneck pace globally and made bad decisions along the way,” the blog said. “Today, Binance takes responsibility for this last chapter.”

Yasha Yadav, a law professor at Vanderbilt University, told Reuters the deal “is designed to give Binance a chance to live another day, while removing CZ, which is struggling internally, from developing a business model.” joined.”

Although the deal means agreement with the Justice and Treasury departments, as well as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Binance is not out of deep water yet. The settlement does not cover the Securities and Exchange Commission’s ongoing lawsuit accusing Binance of operating as an illegal exchange.

In response to a request for comment, Binance directed Business Insider to the company’s blog post on the settlement deal.

