Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has agreed to pay $4.3 billion to settle money laundering charges with US authorities. This important settlement will impact Binance’s net worth and possibly the price of its native token, BNB. Investors are already reacting to the news, with BNB falling by more than 17%.

Investors looking for alternative cryptocurrencies to recoup lost profits are exploring Incubata (QUBE), whose presale is in progress, attracting whales.

Let’s look at the implications of the Binance CEO’s $4.3 billion settlement and how Incubata is gaining popularity among crypto whales.

Incubata Presale Attracts Crypto Whales

AI startups can raise funds through Incubata’s decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto platform. AI companies create a collection of NFTs representing investment opportunities.

Incubeta makes them available for investors to purchase. The funds raised help AI startups launch and scale their businesses. As these companies grow, so does the value of NFTs held by Incubata investors. This investment approach makes Incubata a choice for AI and Web3 enthusiasts.

QUBE has utility-rich features. As the platform’s governance token, QUBE allows holders to participate in InQubeta’s development and decision-making processes.

By staking, Cube holders can earn rewards, which combined with Incubata’s deflationary tokenomics could support prices in the future.

In the ongoing presale, investors who buy QB at the current level at $0.0161 can expect 90% returns by the end of the presale. QUBE could earn more profits after launching on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap.

More than 527 million QUBEs have been sold in the presale, raising more than $5.2 million for the platform.

BNB Denies After Changpeng Zhao Pleaded Guilty to Charges

This week brought important developments for the crypto community.

Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to multiple violations identified by US authorities and announced his resignation as CEO of Binance.

The crypto exchange agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement to admit involvement in money laundering and illegal transfers. This adverse situation has prompted some investors to sell their BNB holdings.

Binance is still facing a pending regulatory case with the SEC from earlier this year, where the company faced multiple misconduct allegations that affected BNB prices.

Following this recent setback, overall interest in BNB has declined as the coin has fallen 17%.

conclusion

Binance is facing fallout following Changpeng Zhao’s guilty plea, and further impact on BNB is expected as more investors explore alternative investment options like Incubata.

Unlike typical AI cryptos, Incubata uses Web3 to broaden its investment base. The use of NFTs in the ongoing presale has also attracted the attention of crypto whales.

