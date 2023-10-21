Binance failed to implement its Crypto Market Recovery Fund, yet BNB forecasts remain bullish.

Render (RNDR) static propagation jobs induce high network activity.

NuggetRush (NUGX) is building a community of willing miners to help support artisanal miners through NFT gaming.

Binance Coin (BNB) holders have been disappointed to learn that Binance’s recovery fund has barely been used as planned. In contrast, Render (RNDR) network metrics have been rising over the past few months. Nevertheless, NuggetRush is attracting investors because it offers a way to increase the earning potential of gamers.

Now, investors are wondering if NUGX can become a top ICO project. Let’s review some experts’ opinions to get the answer.

Binance’s IRI fund fails to deliver desired impact

On October 10, 2023, Bloomberg reported that Binance’s Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) has not been spent as intended. The purpose of the IRI was to promote the recovery of the crypto market after the November 2022 FTX-induced crash. Yet, almost a year later, BNB’s Binance exchange has only spent $15 million of the $1 billion fund.

The Bloomberg report comes amid BNB’s market struggles. Since the beginning of October, BNB has remained below $220 following the September crisis, which affected most tokens. On September 1, BNB was trading at $213.63. Nevertheless, BNB fell 23.6% to $208.58 on October 10 following the release of the Bloomberg report.

Binance claims to have spent some of its recovery funds on around 14 projects. Most notably, Binance purchased South Korean crypto exchange Gopax in early February. BNB holders are hopeful that the increase in Binance holdings will provide a huge boost to the token.

These holders expect BNB to end the year trading at $231.34. If BNB grows further, it could become one of the best cryptocurrency investments of 2023.

Nuggetrush: Giving real-world utilities to the meme coin industry

Before now, meme coins had no utility in the real world. Thus, they were considered a highly volatile asset. This was until the launch of NuggetRush (NUGX). Like most play-to-earn games, NuggetRush allows players to earn extra money for their intense in-game experiences.

It involves building a mining empire by finding mining sites and collaborating with experts and other gamers. The game lets players set up mining facilities, collect rare NFTs, and trade in-game assets on its marketplace. Additionally, players can become a “Master Miner” by assembling a team with unique skills to help build a profitable mining empire.

NuggetRush (NUGX) offers many opportunities to earn money from in-game activities. Players can receive rewards from tournaments, quests, and battles. Additionally, players can trade their in-game collectibles on the platform’s marketplace. It also allows players to support artisanal mining communities in third world countries.

Since the NuggetRush (NUGX) presale is going on, it offers players the opportunity to claim the tokens. Each round of its presale provides token-claiming opportunities to token holders of that round. Nevertheless, when NuggetRush’s presale ends, all holders are eligible to claim its remaining tokens.

By the next round NUGX will rise from its first round price of $0.010 to $0.012. Such a 20% increase would make NUGX the top crypto to buy right now.

Render (RNDR) continues its impressive recovery in October

The metrics for the Rendr (RNDR) network have improved significantly over the last two economic quarters. Its Q2 metrics showed that nearly 49,000 render (RNDR) jobs were created. Renders (RNDR) also showed year-over-year (YTD) growth in the total number of individual frames rendered.

RNDR has seen a rapid market recovery due to its impressive network performance. Rander (RNDR) was trading at $1.44 on August 17 after a market decline. Nevertheless, rising rendition metrics pushed RNDR up 20.1% to $1.73 as of October 14.

Analysts anticipate a sharp recovery of RENDER (RNDR) on the release of stable diffusion jobs launched in the first quarter of 2023. They conclude that RNDR could rise by 16.1% to $2.01 if Ryder’s network metrics remain elevated.

