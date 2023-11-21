Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to plead guilty to federal charges, step down

Binance chief Changpeng Zhao will plead guilty to criminal charges and step down as CEO of the company as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the Justice Department, according to court documents. The plea arrangement with the government resolves a multi-year investigation into the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Zhao and others were charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program and knowingly violating U.S. economic sanctions in a deliberate and calculated effort to profit from the U.S. market without implementing controls required by U.S. law. Has been accused of violation. “According to the Justice Department.

According to the plea agreement, the former Binance chief will personally plead guilty to defrauding a financial institution and violating the Bank Secrecy Act. The DOJ is also recommending that the court impose a $50 million fine on Zhao.

Zhao was scheduled to appear before Judge Brian Tsuchida for a hearing in a Seattle courtroom at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. ET).

Binance will continue to operate but with new ground rules. The company will need to maintain and enhance its compliance program to ensure that its business is in line with US anti-money laundering standards. The company is required to appoint an independent compliance monitor.

The case against Binance, which was unsealed on Tuesday afternoon, shows the exchange faces three criminal charges, including operating a money-transmission business without a license, violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as conspiracy to commit a Allegations are also included.

Binance has agreed to forfeit $2.5 billion to the government as well as pay a fine of $1.8 billion.

Binance will continue to operate but with new ground rules. The company is required to maintain and enhance its compliance program to ensure that its business is in line with US anti-money laundering standards. The company will also be required to appoint an independent compliance monitor.

The US DOJ said in its filing on Tuesday that Binance “knowingly and knowingly” supplied services to Iran in violation of US sanctions. This follows a report that Binance processed Iranian transactions worth billions.

CNBC contacted Zhao for comment but did not immediately respond. Binance did not respond to multiple requests from CNBC for comment.

The charges follow civil lawsuits brought earlier this year by both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Binance has been the center of intense regulatory scrutiny over the way it operates, with authorities in several jurisdictions raising concerns over the company’s aggressive approach to launching in certain markets, even though it does not have the authority to do so, and involvement in illegal transactions. There are allegations of involvement. Such as money laundering and securities fraud.

The Securities and Exchange Commission targeted the company with a sweeping lawsuit in June, alleging that Binance was running an illegal securities exchange and misusing customer funds. The SEC filed a similar lawsuit against rival exchange Coinbase shortly after, accusing it of operating as an unauthorized securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

And just this week, the SEC sued Kraken, claiming the exchange commingled $33 billion in customer crypto assets with its company assets, potentially creating a significant risk of loss to its users. .

Among the 13 charges brought against Binance by the SEC, the agency accused Binance of commingling billions of dollars of customers’ money with Binance’s own funds, similar to allegations made against now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. “Zhao and the Binance entities engaged in a wide-ranging web of fraud, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and willful evasion of law,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said.

Launched by a Chinese-born entrepreneur in 2017, Binance went from a relatively obscure name to a major force in crypto in just a few weeks. To date, Binance remains the world’s largest crypto exchange globally, processing billions of dollars of trading volume every year. The exchange took an aggressive approach to growth, rapidly expanding its reach globally without obtaining permission first.

While its holding company is based in the Cayman Islands, Binance does not have a single global headquarters and Zhao has often resisted calls to do so, saying he wants the platform to run on a “decentralized” operating model.

In 2021, the UK Financial Conduct Authority blocked Binance’s UK unit from operating in the country, saying it was not authorized to carry out regulated activities. Recently, Binance scrapped plans to acquire a full UK license because the regulator said its Know Your Customer and anti-money laundering controls did not meet its requirements.

In the CFTC’s complaint, the regulator alleged that at Binance, Zhao and the company’s former chief compliance officer, Samuel Lim, operated an “illegal” exchange, ran a “sham” compliance program and allegedly violated laws including the Commodity Exchange Act. Did. Designed to prevent and detect money laundering and terrorism financing.”

Binance and Zhao filed a motion in July to dismiss the CFTC’s lawsuit. The US branch of the exchange is also pushing back on the SEC’s lawsuit, which they are filing a protective order against the SEC’s “fishing expedition.”

Of particular concern to the crypto industry are the implications of the agency’s action on crypto for the myriad tokens and blockchains — not just exchanges. The SEC says that several tokens that Binance and Coinbase offer on their platforms – such as Solana’s Sol, Cardano’s Ada, and Polygon’s Matic – are securities that should have been registered with the agency.

, CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger Contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com