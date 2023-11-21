Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty as part of sweeping settlement with US authorities

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is leaving his post and pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering requirements as part of a broader deal his company struck with US authorities – the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. There is a dramatic decline for the leader of.

As part of the deal, Binance will pay a $4.3 billion fine to regulators and prosecutors and also plead guilty to criminal charges related to money laundering, conducting an unlicensed money transmission business and sanctions violations.

Zhao also agreed to pay a $50 million fine, and be barred from Binance’s business for a period of three years after being appointed a monitor to ensure Binance’s compliance with all laws and exiting the US as a going concern. Has been stopped from happening.

Tuesday’s announcements represent the most high-profile crypto crackdown since former FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried was arrested on charges of stealing from his own crypto exchange in 2022. Last month a jury convicted him of defrauding FTX customers, investors and lenders.

The message from both cases is that “using new technology to break the law doesn’t make you a disruptor, it makes you a criminal,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference Tuesday.

Some crypto proponents hope the Binance settlement will allow the industry to move on from some of its recent legal troubles — and regain more investor confidence after a dramatic decline in 2022 that wiped out several firms and attracted scrutiny from regulators. Did.

The deal removes some of the legal headaches that have hung over the exchange for years, including a Justice Department investigation and a civil lawsuit from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The CFTC had accused Binance and Zhao of violating US law by allegedly violating derivatives licensing rules.

The agreement was also designed to allow Binance to continue operating. Binance’s Richard Teng said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he succeeds Zhao as CEO and that “the foundation on which Binance stands today is stronger than ever.”

But these allegations do not end all of Binance’s legal troubles. The settlement does not address a civil lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which sued Binance in June alleging it violated securities laws, misappropriated customer funds and misled investors. .

The SEC has also taken enforcement actions against eight other crypto exchanges for offering or operating unregistered securities, including Coinbase (COIN), Kraken, and Gemini.

‘CZ’ and SBF

The deal completes a turnaround for 46-year-old Zhao, a self-made crypto billionaire known as “CZ” in the crypto industry.

He was born in the Chinese province of Jiangsu, north of Shanghai, and moved to Canada with his father when he was 12 years old.

After earning a computer science degree from Montreal’s McGill University and working for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, he started Binance in July 2017 with co-founder and former partner Yi He. It didn’t take long for him to gain followers.

The exchange launched in China by issuing its own token called BNB (BNB-USD). The coin, which clients often paid for trading fees at a discount, helped the crypto firm rapidly gain market share.

As of November 2021, BNB’s market capitalization exceeded $100 billion and trading on Binance accounted for almost half of the total industry volume.

Then in 2022 the crypto industry crashed as the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates and a series of companies collapsed.

Zhao played a key role in the collapse of its rival exchange FTX at the time. As FTX experienced a liquidity crunch in late 2022, Zhao publicly stated that his company was selling its stake in FTX’s FTT token (FTT), which contributed to the sale.

He announced that his company had reached a non-binding deal to buy FTX’s non-US businesses, which seemed like a relief to his rival, but then a day later announced that he was reviewing FTX’s terms of business. retreated after.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas a month later, setting up a criminal trial that had captivated the crypto world earlier this fall.

‘FUD’

Following the collapse of FTX, Zhao came under greater scrutiny around the world as government authorities tried to reign in Binance’s activities and prevent it from operating within their borders.

US regulators turned up the heat in the spring and summer. In its lawsuit, the CFTC cited internal company chat logs showing that Binance’s chief compliance officer and colleagues knew around 2019 that the exchange did not have adequate anti-money laundering controls.

In its lawsuit, the SEC cited a comment made by Binance’s chief compliance officer to another compliance officer in December 2018 that “we are operating as an unlicensed securities exchange in the United States.”

As cases increased, officials started leaving. The company also laid off more than 1,000 of its employees.

Insiders became concerned about the possibility of a criminal case and there were reports that some were disappointed with Zhao’s handling of the DOJ case.

In July, Zhao said on Twitter that “Yes, there is turnover (in every company). But the reasons cited in the “news” are completely wrong. We continue to build, and continue to hire. “

The Justice Department said Tuesday that what its investigation found was that Binance and Zhao spent years profiting from the U.S. market without imposing proper controls, believing that compliance with U.S. laws would put profits at risk.

“It prioritized profits over the safety of the American people,” Garland said Tuesday.

Garland cited internal communications showing that compliance staff knew Binance’s processes were inadequate.

He said, one employee wrote, “We need a banner ‘Drug money is being laundered very hard these days – come to Binance, we’ve got cake for you.’”

According to prosecutors, Zhao knew that complying with anti-money laundering controls could mean some customers would not use his exchange.

He told employees that “it is better to ask for forgiveness than permission.”

According to the Treasury Department, the lack of controls meant that Binance failed to prevent and report suspicious transactions with terrorists – including Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), al Qaeda, and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Syria is included.

“Binance turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in its pursuit of profit,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “Its deliberate failures allowed funds to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers through its platform.”

