binance academy course quiz answers

opening track

Course 1: Blockchain Fundamentals Quiz Answers

modulus: Introduction to Blockchain Technology

Question:How does one block connect to another?

Answer: through the use of hash functions

modulus:A Brief History of Blockchain Technology

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B, C, and D

Answer: The idea behind blockchain technology was described in the early 1990s

B: In January 2009, Bitcoin came into existence when the first Bitcoin block was mined.

C: Satoshi Nakamoto was rewarded 50 Bitcoins when the first Bitcoin block was mined

D: Vitalik Buterin begins development of a new blockchain-based distributed computing platform called Ethereum

modulus:How does blockchain work

Question: Blockchain technology can be used by a network of strangers who do not trust each other by relying on a combination of the following:

Answer: Game Theory and Cryptography

modulus: Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms: PoW and PoS

Question: What are the differences between Proof of Work and Proof of Stake consensus mechanisms? Select all that apply.

Answer: B, C, and D

B: Proof of work requires expensive equipment and high energy costs; While there is no proof of stake

C: Proof of Stake selects validators pseudo-randomly while nodes compete to solve a block in Proof of Work

D: Proof of Stake requires validators to hold and stake the original cryptocurrency, whereas Proof of Work does not.

modulusBlockchain network structure: nodes and forks

Question:What is a soft fork? Choose all that are correct.

Answer:B and D

B: Soft forks are upgrades to the network that are backward-compatible.

D: Soft forks are considered “opt-in”

modulus: Blockchain Use Cases and Limitations

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B, and C

Answer: Sending money via blockchain can be faster and have lower fees

B: DeFi aims to create a more open, inclusive, decentralized and transparent financial system

C: Blockchain can make supply chain interactions between businesses smoother and more efficient

Course 2: Crypto Fundamentals Quiz Answers

modulus:What are cryptocurrencies?

Question: How are cryptocurrencies different from digital currencies? Select all that apply.

Answer:A and C

A: Cryptocurrency is a digital currency in which transactions are verified and records are maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography rather than a centralized authority. This is what separates cryptocurrencies from the digital currencies in your PayPal or digital banking apps, as these apps are operated by centralized organizations.

C: Cryptocurrencies are implementations of blockchain technology, while all digital currencies are not.

modulus: Introduction to Bitcoin

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B, C and D

Answer: Bitcoin was created to meet the need for an electronic payment system based on cryptographic proof rather than trust.

B: Bitcoin remains the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization

C: Bitcoin has a limited supply of 21 million total coins.

D: May 22nd is Bitcoin Pizza Day

modulus: Understanding the Different Types of Cryptocurrencies

Question:What is the main difference between coin and token?

Answer: A coin is the native asset of the blockchain, while a token is built on top of the blockchain.

modulus: centralized and decentralized exchanges

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, C and D

Answer: The two main types of crypto exchanges are centralized and decentralized exchanges.

C: Centralized exchanges use a middleman to help conduct transactions

D: Decentralized exchanges do not use any custodians

modulus:How to use a crypto wallet

Question: What is the difference between hot and cold crypto wallets? Select all that apply.

Answer: B, C and D

B: A hot wallet is connected to the internet, while a cold wallet has no connection to the internet.

C: A hot wallet is not immune to online hacking attempts; While a cold wallet is resistant to online hacking attempts

D: Hot wallets are easy to set up, while cold wallets require some technical experience.

Course 3: Decentralization Quiz Answers

modulus: Introduction to DeFi

Question: Which of the following statements are true? Select all that apply.

Answer:A and D

A: DeFi refers to an ecosystem of financial applications built on blockchain networks

D: In the crypto world, not every financial service is decentralized

modulus: DeFi use cases

Question: Which of the following is/are DeFi use cases? Select all that apply.

Answer: B, D and E

B: Crypto Borrowing and Lending

D: yield farming

E: decentralized exchange

modulus: Smart Contracts and DApps

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer:b and c

B: A smart contract refers to a self-executing computer program that runs on the blockchain when predetermined conditions are met.

C: DApps rely on smart contracts on a distributed network; While mobile apps rely on centralized systems

modulus: How does a DAO work?

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B and D

Answer: DAO has no central authority

B: DAOs let token holders vote on issues

D: DAOs have clear legal status in many countries

Course 4: Web3 and the Metaverse Quiz Answers

modulus: A Beginner’s Guide to Web3

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B and C

Answer: Web 1.0 is “read-only web”

B: Web 2.0 is the “read and write web”

C: Web 3 is the “read-write-and-own-web”

modulus:What is the Metaverse?

Question:What is the Metaverse? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B, D and E

A: The metaverse is where users consume information in a completely immersive, virtual, real-time and three-dimensional fashion

B: The Metaverse is the Internet of Experience

D: Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are its essential components in the metaverse

E: Metaverse can be virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality

modulus: Understanding NFTs

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B, C, D and E

Answer: NFTs are cryptographic tokens that represent a unique asset

B: NFTs are crypto collectibles

C: NFTs are not interchangeable with each other

D: NFTs are individually unique

E: NFTs can be used for tokenization of real-world assets

modulus:gamefi

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: B, C and D

B: GameFi stands for Play-to-Earn Blockchain Games

C: GameFi allows users to transfer their earnings to crypto wallet and trade them

D: GameFi allows users to stake their in-game tokens to earn rewards

Course 5: Trading Fundamentals Quiz Answers

modulus:What is Trading and Investing

Question:What is the main difference between investing and trading?

Answer: Both investing and trading aim to achieve returns on investment, but trading accomplishes this in a much shorter period of time.

modulus:What are fundamental analysis and technical analysis?

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: Combining fundamental and technical analysis can reduce risks and improve your analysis.

modulus: Using Fundamental and Technical Analysis

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A and B

Answer: Combining fundamental and technical analysis can help create even stronger analysis when trading and investing.

B: Traders and investors do not have to be limited to just one type of analysis.

modulus: Understanding Market Trends and Cycles

Question: In a bearish market trend, the price is:

Answer: mainly decreasing

modulus:How does psychology affect the market?

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B and C

Answer: Market psychology is one of the main topics of behavioral economics

B: Market sentiment is the average of the overall sentiment of market participants.

C: In market psychology, no one opinion completely dominates

Course 6: Trading and Investment Strategies Quiz Answers

modulus:Portfolio and Risk Management

Question: Read the sentences and answer the following question.

I. Systemic risk is the possibility of loss caused by human, software or hardware error.

Second. Liquidity risk is the possibility of losses arising from not easily finding buyers and sellers.

Third. Operational risk is the possibility of loss resulting from an asset losing value.

IV. Market risk is the possibility of loss due to the collapse of an entire industry or market.

Which sentence is/are correct?

Answer: Only II

modulus: Trading and Investing Strategies 1: Day Trading and Swing Trading

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer:b and c

B: Day trading requires significant time investment

C: Swing trading positions are typically held for anywhere from a few days to a few months

modulus: Trading and Investing Strategies 2: Scalping and Buy and Hold

Question:Which of the following trading strategies is best suited for beginners?

Answer: buy and hold

modulus: Understanding Technical Analysis Indicators

Question:Which of the following statements is/are correct? Select all that apply.

Answer:B and D

B: Relative Strength Index is a momentum indicator that shows whether an asset is overbought or oversold.

D: Bollinger Bands are made up of three lines

modulus: Building a Well-Balanced Crypto Portfolio

Question:What are some general rules to consider when building a well-balanced crypto portfolio? Select all that apply.

Answer: A, B, C and D

Answer: Allocate new capital strategically to avoid overloading any one area of ​​your portfolio

B: Rebalance your portfolio if necessary

C: Divide your portfolio between high, medium and low risk investments and give them appropriate weights

D: Always do your own research and only invest what you can afford to lose.

intermediate track

Binance Academy Intermediate Track quiz answers coming soon.

