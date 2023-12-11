Billionaire Thomas Peterffy plans last fight against Trump - third-party candidate or GOP convention controversy

Top Line

Billionaire Thomas Peterffy is presenting a set of long-term proposals to prevent former President Donald Trump from running for president again, including fielding a third-party no-label candidate or choosing another Republican candidate in a chaotic convention fight. , he recently told Politico, as Wall Street. There is a realization that Trump is likely to clinch the GOP nomination.

(L-R) Thomas Peterffy, Lynn Wheat, Judith Giuliani and Rudy Giuliani attend the Boys & Girls Club… [+] Palm Beach County will celebrate the 36th Annual Winter Ball on February 3, 2017 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, FL. (Photo by Nick Fairey/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

important facts

Peterffy, founder of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said Wall Street is “still hoping for someone else” besides Trump, telling POLITICO that Trump becoming a second president would be “unthinkable and unpredictable.”

If Trump wins the primary, Peterffy suggested a brokered GOP convention — in which the Republican nominee is decided by delegates during next year’s convention — or a third-party candidate under the centrist No Labels banner to re-elect Trump. Can prevent him from becoming President.

Peterffy, a GOP megadonor who contributed to Trump’s 2020 campaign and said last year that he would reluctantly vote for him if he became the nominee, announced earlier this year that he would endorse Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin donated $2 million to a political action committee and told the Financial Times that he expected Youngkin to run for president at the last minute.

Youngkin recently indicated he would drop out of the presidential race, telling reporters after last month’s election that he was “not going anywhere.”

amazing facts

The GOP has not had a mediation convention since 1948, and the Democrats have not had one since 1952. Typically, the party’s respective candidates are selected by voters before a convention, where delegates participate in a symbolic process of formalizing the nomination. An arbitration convention occurs when a particular candidate fails to secure a majority of delegates to clinch his or her party’s nomination on the first ballot. Convention rules allow some delegates, who were voted for candidates in the first round based on their state’s primary voting results, to cast their votes on the next ballot. This scenario is most likely to occur when candidates drop out of the presidential race in the middle of the primary cycle, allowing delegates whose states voted for another candidate at a convention Had voted for.

tangent line

No Labels is a registered political party that is actively considering endorsing a third-party candidate. The group will only support third-party elections if their candidate does not receive enough votes from President Joe Biden to oust Trump from winning the general election, said its founder and CEO Nancy Jacobson, who supported Clinton and the Democratic Party before launching. Had worked for. The group in 2010, first reported to NBC. Retired Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has late floated a presidential bid, is comfortable with the group, and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has also said she would be open to a third party. Will consider contesting elections under No Labels.

forbes rating

We estimate that Peterffy is worth $26.9 billion. He founded electronic brokerage firm Interactive Partners three decades ago and led the company until 2019.

main background

Some billionaire political donors, including Democrats, have begun to rally around former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as an alternative to Trump in recent weeks, as she has edged into second place over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and DeSantis Have fallen behind Trump rapidly. , Billionaire LinkedIn co-founder and longtime Democratic donor Reid Hoffman recently donated $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC, while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has lobbied liberal Democrats to thwart Trump’s chances at the nomination. Urged to support him. Americans for Prosperity Action, a super PAC backed by billionaires Frank Lokien and Charles Koch, has also thrown its support behind Haley. But Trump still leads the GOP primary field by a 46-point margin, and a series of recent surveys show him defeating Biden in the general election contest.

More from Forbes: Here’s where billionaires are supporting Nikki Haley as an alternative to Trump: By LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman, Charles Koch and more By Sarah Dorn More from Forbes Trump votes in Iowa with caucuses nearly a month away More from Forbes By Sarah Dorn Nikki Haley Places Ahead of DeSantis in Race for Second Place, Finds New Pole By Sarah Dorn

Source: www.forbes.com