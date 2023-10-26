Billionaire tells Fox college students protesting against Israel 'lack brains', says he will no longer attend Columbia

Hedge fund billionaire and Columbia graduate leon cooperman He is unhappy with his alma mater, telling Fox Business that college kids these days have “crap for their brains.”

His comments come as Israel is stepping up its military response to terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis. Pro-Palestinian activists have held demonstrations across the country – particularly on college campuses.

during an interview with Liz Claman On Wednesday, Cooperman also said he would stop giving to Columbia unless he made what he called “changes.”

“You are a proud graduate of the ’67 class of Columbia Business School, the son of Polish Jewish immigrants, the first in your family to graduate from college,” Claman said. “What do you make of what’s happening at Columbia and also at Harvard, Stanford, NYU? Just hours earlier there had been a student walkout at Columbia, led by Columbia professor Joseph Massad, who called the Hamas attack ‘horrible’. Where are we in the world when 1,300 Israeli citizens—”

Cooperman interrupted.

He said, “I think the minds of these kids in colleges are useless.”

Claman seemed taken aback by this reaction. Cooperman continued.

“We have a trusted ally in the Middle East,” he said. “That is Israel. We have only one democracy in the Middle East. That’s Israel, right? And we have an economy that is tolerant of different people – gays, lesbians, etc. And that is Israel. So, I don’t know what these little kids are doing.”

Cooperman further stated that he would stop donating to his alma mater.

He added, “Now, the real shame is that I probably gave Colombia about $50 million over several years.” “And I’m going to suspend my donations. I will contribute to other organizations.”

“Wow, that’s a big statement,” Kleiman responded. “So, right here, you’re saying Colombia won’t get any more money?”

“Yes, until I see any change,” he replied. “I told them they should fire this professor who made these comments. I mean, war is hell. “War is not good for anyone, but praising what Hamas did is outrageous, disgusting.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Source: www.mediaite.com