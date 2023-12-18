Billionaire telecom tycoon plots Italian wedding with Vodafone

Xavier Niel’s proposed deal values ​​the telecoms company’s Italian division at €10.45bn – Ludovic Marin/AFP

Billionaire telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel is planning a €10.5bn (£9bn) Italian merger with Vodafone as the network operator pushes for expansion in an increasingly competitive market.

Mr Neal’s Iliad Group has proposed combining its Italian businesses with Vodafone, creating the country’s “most innovative challenger”.

Iliad said the alliance will accelerate the rollout of full-fibre broadband and 5G in Italy with a combined consortium of five mobile network operators and more than 10 broadband providers.

The proposed deal would value Vodafone Italia at €10.45bn. The London-listed company will receive half the share capital of the combined entity, plus €6.5bn in cash and a €2bn shareholder loan.

Iliad Italia will acquire the other half of the share capital, with a €500m cash payment and a €2bn loan.

Iliad will also have a call option to acquire an additional share block of 10 per cent every year. If it were to buy the entire company, it would give Vodafone an additional burden of €2 billion.

Vodafone shares jumped more than 7 percent after the announcement of the proposed deal.

The outlook shows Mr Neal is stepping up pressure on Vodafone, almost two years after a previous €11bn Italian takeover bid was rejected.

The 56-year-old billionaire owns the Free Telecom brand in France, while Iliad also operates in Poland.

An influential figure in his home country, Mr Neill is tightening his grip on newspaper Le Monde after buying Czech billionaire Daniel Kratynsky’s stake in September.

However, the tycoon faced competition in his bid for Vodafone Italia. The company is also reportedly in discussions about a potential deal with Swisscom-owned mobile and broadband provider Fastweb.

Any deal between Iliad and Vodafone is likely to be reviewed by competition regulators in Brussels.

Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle is trying to trim the company’s huge operations and pay down debt – Ed Robinson/Vodafone

The proposed merger comes as Vodafone chief Margherita Della Valle is trying to slim down the company’s sprawling operations and pay down debt.

The company has struck a £15 billion deal with Three to create the UK’s largest mobile network, although the deal faces scrutiny from competition regulators as well as a potential review on national security grounds.

In October, Vodafone sold its Spanish operations to Zegona Communications for €5 billion.

Ms Della Valle also outlined plans to cut 11,000 jobs as she admitted the company’s performance “has not been good enough”. About 2,700 of these cuts occurred in the first half of this year.

Iliad said the combined Italian company would make profits of about €1.6bn on revenues of €5.8bn. It said the merger would save €600m in costs.

Karen Egan, head of mobile at Enders Analysis, described Vodafone Italia’s implied valuation as “really quite attractive in today’s market”.

He added: “[Iliad] “Certainly they will be aware that Vodafone shareholders want action and they want to take advantage of that.”

Thomas Renaud, chief executive of Iliad, said: “The market context in Italy demands the creation of the most innovative telecommunications challenger with the ability to compete and create value in a competitive environment.

“We believe that the profiles and complementary expertise of Iliad and Vodafone in Italy will allow us to create a strong operator with the financial strength and ability to invest for the long term.

“Newco will be fully committed to driving the country’s digital transformation and particularly accelerating fiber adoption and 5G deployment, with investments of more than €4 billion planned over the next five years.”

Vodafone said: “In line with its previous statements, Vodafone supports market consolidation in countries where it is not getting an appropriate return on invested capital and confirms that it is working with a number of parties to achieve this in Italy.” “Exploring options, including mergers or acquisitions.” A settlement.

“There can be no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be agreed. If necessary, further announcement will be made when appropriate.

