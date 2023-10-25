Billionaire predicts 'possibly recession' in 2024, suggests US is entering '7 lean years' of Pharaoh's dream

Leon Cooperman, Chairman and CEO of Omega Family Office, provides insight on the state of the economy on ‘The Claman Countdown’.

Leon Cooperman, the billionaire CEO and chairman of Omega Advisors, warned on Wednesday that although the US economy is “doing fine” at the moment, there is a risk of a recession in 2024.

Cooperman said the recession in 2024 will be driven in part by increased energy prices and the impact of quantitative tightening at that time.

Asked on “Claiman Countdown” about the Federal Reserve’s continued rate hikes and whether they will eventually quell the commodity price increases that are a key element of inflation, Cooperman said quantitative tightening is really having an impact on the economic outlook. .

“I think we’ll probably have a recession sometime next year, and it will be a result of QT, oil prices, a strong dollar or Fed tightening.”

NYSE traders (Timothy A. Cleary/AFP via Getty/Getty Images)

“But we are not in a recession right now. And the chances of a recession in the near future are not that high. The economy is doing well,” he said.

Cooperman blamed both political parties for the current mess. He said that while President Biden and the Democrats are spending trillions overseeing the rise of inflation, former President Donald Trump and the Republicans ran a $1 trillion deficit at a time of full national employment.

He said the wars in the Holy Land as well as in Ukraine have increased economic complexities.

While the investor and hedge funder found many individual stocks that look attractive, he predicted the Standard & Poor’s 500 index would be “going nowhere for a very long time.”

Cooperman illustrated that perspective using the Biblical parable of Joseph interpreting Pharaoh’s dreams, the Egyptian king envisioning seven fat and healthy cattle standing on the banks of the Nile, with only seven lean cattle appearing behind them. , they would be eaten up – while seven healthy ears of corn were later imagined to be swallowed up by seven scorched ears of corn.

Cooperman said, “The dream was interpreted by Joseph and the dream was in the Bible. The dream was that after seven fat years we would have seven lean years. I think our fiscal policy has been very aggressive.”

“We have pushed demand and either we go into fiat currency or the government has to start dealing with deficits. If they start dealing with deficits, it will be negative for corporate profits and economic growth.”

Cooperman said one possible consequence of the Fed taking a tough stance on inflation would be that it could lead to a market selloff.

Cooperman attempted to illustrate the “ridiculous” rate of inflation from his personal recent experiences.

He said he recently refused to buy a $17 smoothie. Cooperman also expressed surprise at his purchase of $13 pretzels as well as spending $56 for a hat for his grandson at Yankee Stadium. He said that when he was growing up in the Bronx, vendors would sell “two-for-a-nickel” pretzels.

