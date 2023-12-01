Billionaire Palmer Luckey unveiled a new jet-powered drone — and it looks amazing

Anduril’s Roadrunner interceptor drone, ready to take off. Courtesy Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries says it wants to be Lockheed Martin

LMT

Of the 21st century. The defense-tech startup founded by billionaire Palmer Luckey is trying to develop gear at its own expense instead of waiting for Pentagon contract competitions. He’s betting he knows what the US military wants.

On Friday, Southern California-based Anduril took the wraps off its latest ambitious bet: an autonomous jet-powered drone designed to serve as an interceptor of aerial threats ranging from larger drones to manned aircraft. Anduril says he already has a buyer he will describe only as an “American customer” and is ready to begin production at a rate of hundreds per year.

The company says the drone, called Roadrunner, is powered by twin turbojet engines that enable it to reach “high subsonic speeds” – possibly up to 700 mph. It launches vertically from a climate-controlled box called a Nest, which Anduril says will keep the drone ready to operate for months in harsh field conditions.

The concept is that squadrons of Roadrunners could be dispatched to assess a threat picked up on radar or reported by observers. If the Blip turns out to be a hostile aircraft, a Roadrunner equipped with a warhead will intercept it and detonate it with itself. If it is a false alarm, the drone can return to base and land vertically on its tail.

The drone costs “in the low hundreds of thousands of dollars,” and its reusability increases its value, technology expert Luckey told reporters on a video-conference call.

“This is an entirely new category of weapon that has never really existed before,” he said. “It’s somewhere between a reusable missile and a full-scale autonomous aircraft.”

evolving threats

Roadrunner, first described in broad strokes by Luckey forbes Last year, it was designed to defeat an emerging class of aerial threats that exist between small quadcopters and ballistic missiles. Such a threat has been seen in Ukraine, where Russia is trying to weaken Ukrainian air defenses with barrages of missiles and unilateral kamikaze attack drones like Iran’s Shaheed.

“The “The requirements we created in Roadrunner were focused on addressing the threat, where it was going and then where we believe it will continue to metastasize beyond where it is today,” said Christian Bross, chief strategy officer at Anduril.

Anduril declined to share details on the Roadrunner’s capabilities, but claimed it has three times the warhead payload capacity, 10 times the one-way effective range and three times the maneuverability compared to similar drones on the market.

The engines Anduril developed in-house are “the most powerful turbojet engines ever built,” Luckey said.

The company says a single operator can launch and supervise multiple Roadrunner squadrons. The aircraft are capable of autonomously determining flight paths, including an intercept course against a maneuvering target after being ordered to destroy.

A large part of the Roadrunner’s value, Luckey and Broz said, lies in the ability to use it to ward off an ambiguous threat rather than using a manned combat aircraft, which is expensive, or making a quick decision whether to launch a missile.

“The advantage of the Roadrunner is that you can launch without regrets,” Broz said.

fatal mistakes

A hasty mistake by an air defense battery could lead to tragedy, such as the downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Iran in 2020, at a time when Iranian forces are on high alert for possible US retaliation for their missile attacks on US bases in Iraq. Was on alert.

“I think Roadrunner, most of their missions are not going to fail,” Luckey said. “Most of the time it’s going to launch, reducing your risk and getting more information about what things really are.”

It’s unclear whether the Roadrunner could be used to intercept fast fighters, but it could put some pressure on air forces in places like Taiwan and Japan, which have had to respond to airspace incursions in recent years. He was forced to maneuver his fighter planes at high speed to give way. Chinese aircraft.

Anduril plans to produce non-kamikaze Roadrunners with a variety of payloads such as electronic warfare equipment. Luckey also said the company envisions using them to fight wildfires. If the start of a fire is detected by satellite or other means, a Roadrunner can rush to the scene and drop a fire extinguisher. (After the recent wildfires in the western part of America, fighting wildfires has become the job of tech giants.)

Zachary Kalenborn, a drone expert and adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the demonstration Anduril claims is making sound plausible. forbes, He said the increasing use of autonomy would eventually render the most effective current defenses against drones obsolete – jamming radio control links to their remote pilots – necessitating more brute force countermeasures such as Roadrunner.

But based on the limited information being shared by Anduril, the value proposition of the interceptor drone seemed unclear to them.

At a few hundred thousand dollars a pop, using the Roadrunner to shoot down a drone like the Shaheed-136, whose estimated cost ranges from $20,000 to $50,000, might make more financial sense than firing a $4 million Patriot missile . But Ukraine appears to have had success in shooting down medium-sized drones using much cheaper bullets than heavy machine guns.

RTX is supplying the U.S. military with a jet-powered air defense drone called Coyote, which the company reportedly said could cost at least $5,000, and could fly small Group 1 and Group 2 manned Effective compared to sizes classified as bare air systems. (Martyr is a group 3).

Larger Group 4 and 5 drones, such as China’s Reaper CH-4, cost about the same as conventional air defense missiles and can be effectively shot down, Kallenborn said. Case in point: the Turkish Bayraktar TB2, which Ukraine used to celebrate effectiveness in the early stages of the war, has disappeared from the battlefield as the lines have become more stable and Russia established its own air defense units. Are.

“It is not clear to me where [Anduril is] Taking aim at what their specific application and relative value are,” said Kallenborn.