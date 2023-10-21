Billionaire Mark Cuban used this sales pitch for his first tech startup in 1989 — here’s why it worked

When Mark Cuban launched his first tech startup, he had no idea he would become the billionaire he is today.

However, he was confident that his sales pitch for the company – a software startup called MicroSolutions – would work.

In a recent post On Was.

In the proposal, Cuban wrote that his tool would be a great resource for lawyers who want to streamline their workflow – by getting information “instantly published electronically across the organization,” as opposed to using notebooks.

“Imagine being able to print or view a column report showing the strategies by the opposing firm, the judge, and the trial along with the results!” He has written. “The opportunities for competitive advantage are limitless, as is the ability to demonstrate the power of qualitative tools available to current and potential customers.”

The pitch worked, he said.

“And yes, we closed the deal. Basically, it was our version of Slack long before there was Slack,” Cuban wrote In a follow up post. “My big insistence at the time was, ‘Post once, publish everywhere.’”

The proposal relied on Cuba’s No. 1 key to sales, which he learned while selling trash bags door-to-door at age 12: “You’re not trying to convince people. You’re trying to help them.” Trying,” as Cuban told GQ last month.

He added, “It’s all about putting yourself in your shoes.” “It’s, ‘I really think this might be a better solution for you. And if I find you a better solution, will you do business with me?’”

In a TikTok video posted last year, he said that if Cuban could go back in time and tell his youth one thing, it would be to continue honing his salesmanship.

“Once you learn to sell, you can always start a business [because] You’re an entrepreneur at heart,” Cuban said.

A year after sending his pitch to the law firm, Cuban sold MicroSolutions to now-defunct Internet services company CompuServe for $6 million. He eventually became a billionaire after selling his next startup, Internet streaming service Broadcast.com, to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.

According to Forbes his current net worth is $5.2 billion.

