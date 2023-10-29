Billionaire Mark Cuban: Crypto needs a ‘grandmother-friendly’ app to move forward – here’s the latest

Image Source: YouTube/ABC

billionaire investor mark cuban has stressed the need for “grandmother-friendly” crypto applications that will attract widespread adoption.

In a recent episode of Wired’s “Tech Support,” Cuban, best known for his role on “Shark Tank” and as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, discussed a variety of topics, including some of the challenges facing the crypto space. of.

He highlighted crypto’s common association with speculation, noting that its true potential lies in creating new applications that increase convenience and efficiency.

The billionaire also mentioned the need for a “grandma-friendly” application that would attract widespread adoption.

He drew a parallel to the iPhone, which gained significant traction when popular apps like Instagram and Snapchat became available.

Cuban suggested that crypto is still waiting for its defined application that appeals to the masses.

“Think back to the iPhone. It came out in 2007, but it wasn’t until great apps like Instagram and Snapchat and Facebook came to mobile that the App Store and the iPhone really took off in popularity. “Crypto is still waiting for its Instagram moment.”

Regarding non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Cuban argued that the market is currently underperforming.

However, he drew comparisons to other industries, such as the Internet stock market crash, when companies like Amazon and Microsoft experienced significant setbacks before rebounding.

“I won’t tell you what you should or shouldn’t do, except for NFTs, the best time to buy is if you’re a collector and you like NFTs,” he said.

Cuba talks on money and taxes

During the interview, Cuban also shared his insights on money, taxes, and the potential of cryptocurrencies.

For one, the billionaire emphasized the role of luck in achieving billionaire status and said that luck plays a vital role in the journey to extreme wealth.

He rejected the notion that billionaires can easily repeat their success, highlighting the importance of fortunate circumstances in their achievements.

Expressing a strong belief in the responsibility of the super-rich, Cuban advocated making billionaires pay higher taxes.

He acknowledged the contributions of the country and the infrastructure that made the success possible, stressing that paying taxes is a patriotic duty.

According to Cuban, money must also be accompanied by a desire to contribute to the betterment of society.

When asked how he would make money from scratch with limited resources, Cuban emphasized his salesmanship.

He said he would look for a sales job and strive to become the best salesperson in the industry.

Cuban also discussed the potential business opportunities presented by technologies like Alexa and language models like ChatGPT.

He suggested that individuals could use their knowledge of these technologies to provide services and training to others.

For example, teaching people how to customize the use of Alexa in their homes or guiding businesses in using ChatGPT for their operations.

“So if you get involved and stay ahead, you will be the person in demand, helping a business, or even the best use of it for schooling kids There will be people selling their services on how to do that.”

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

Source: cryptonews.com