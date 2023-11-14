Billionaire Lim Kok Thai to spend additional $1.7 billion to revamp Singapore casino resort

A visitor walks past the casino at Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore, on March 26… [+] 2015.

Sanjit Das/Bloomberg

Genting Singapore, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thai, is spending an additional S$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to revamp its Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) casino resort as hotel room rates in the Lion City hit record highs this year. Have gone.

According to preliminary approval issued by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in the third quarter, the improvements include the construction of a new 700-room hotel as well as a retail space with a gross floor area of ​​21,243 square meters. RWS currently operates five hotels with approximately 1,600 rooms.

Construction of the project, which will include a new waterfront sculpture designed by renowned British architectural firm Heatherwick Studio, will begin next year and is expected to be completed by 2031, Genting Singapore said last week. It added, “It will transform Singapore’s skyline and create a monumental gateway to the RWS and the new Greater Southern Waterfront precinct.”

Genting Singapore began renovation work at RWS during the COVID-19 pandemic, initially budgeting S$4.5 billion to refresh the operator’s non-gaming attractions at the casino resort and Universal Studios theme park. With the updated makeover plans, the company’s budget for the project has increased to S$6.8 billion, which will be funded using internal resources.

“We are confident that this investment will firmly establish RWS as the most sought-after tourism destination in Asia and drive the group’s strong future growth,” Genting Singapore said. The company’s net profit rose 59% to S$216.3 million in the third quarter on the back of increased gaming and non-gaming revenues.

Maybank raised its full-year 2023 net profit forecast by 12% to S$712 million, following strong third-quarter earnings. Genting Singapore shares jumped 10.6% to S$0.94 in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The stock market was closed yesterday due to public holiday.

Genting is one of several companies in Singapore gaming tycoon Lim’s vast global business empire. Lim, who also owns casino resorts in Malaysia, the UK, the US and the Bahamas, had a net worth of $2.1 billion. forbes‘Real time data.

Source: www.forbes.com