Billionaire Leon Cooperman cuts donations to Columbia over student protest of Israel-Hamas war

Billionaire hedge fund founder and Columbia University graduate Leon Cooperman said Wednesday he will no longer donate to the Ivy League school after students staged a protest criticizing Israel during its war with the terrorist group Hamas. Marks the latest billionaire to condemn the demonstration and withhold donations over it. ,

Speaking on the Fox Business show on Wednesday, billionaire hedge fund founder Leon Cooperman said he… [+] Thinks college students have “sh** brains.” (Photo: Adam Jeffery/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Cooperman, speaking on Fox Business, criticized the pro-Palestine protests organized by Columbia students clammon countdown On Wednesday, he said he believes college students have “sh** brains.”

Cooperman said that until he sees a change, he will “suspend my donations” and donate to “other organizations”, adding that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and the only reliable US ally in the Middle East. .

Hundreds of students at Columbia took part in a walk-out on Wednesday in protest against Israel amid the war against Hamas, according to the student newspaper, which also includes a blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, with several student groups calling on Israel to leave Colombia. Had requested to break relations with him. columbia audience,

Cooperman also called for the dismissal of Joseph Massad, a professor who teaches modern Arab politics and intellectual history, and published an article on October 8 describing Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel as “horrible” and “appalling”.

A petition started by students is currently circulating calling for Massad’s dismissal from Columbia, which has garnered over 59,000 signatures.

Earlier this week, Colombia announced it was postponing its annual Giving Day fundraiser amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, CNN reported, “We have decided that this is the appropriate time to move forward with Colombia Giving Day. Not there.”

forbes Colombia and Masad have been contacted for comment.

Pro-Israel protesters sing during a protest at Columbia University on Thursday, October 12… [+] 2023, in New York, shortly after the Hamas attack in early October. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

associated Press

Approximately $50 million. Cooperman told Fox Business that he has donated so much to Columbia since graduating from business school in 1967. forbes It has reached out to Columbia University to see if it can verify Cooperman’s donation.

At least two other billionaires have vowed to stop giving money to specific universities over similar controversies — or have caused other stirs. At the University of Pennsylvania, billionaire Apollo Global Management CEO Mark Rowan accused the university of anti-Semitism and called on donors to “close their checkbooks” until the school’s president and board chair resign. In particular, Rowan expressed disappointment that PEN hosted a Palestinian literature festival in September, saying that speakers at the festival “advocated the ethnic cleansing of Jews.” At Harvard University, billionaire Bill Ackman publicly criticized a group of students who issued a letter earlier this month blaming Israel for the Hamas attack, calling for their names to be released It was so that they could not get a job. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also announced that he would no longer pursue a fellowship at Harvard due to the school’s response, or lack thereof, to what he called “dangerous anti-Semitism” by students. More than a dozen major Harvard donors told new York Times They had the right to consider the school’s response to the Israel–Hamas conflict.

forbes Cooperman was estimated to be worth $2.8 billion as of Thursday, making him the 1,056th wealthiest person in the world. Cooperman worked in the asset management division of Goldman Sachs and founded the hedge fund Omega Advisors in 1991. He has said that he plans to donate most of his wealth and transfer his assets to his charitable foundation.

Israel and Hamas have been at war since the Gaza-based militant group attacked Israel in early October, killing about 1,400 Israelis and taking hundreds hostage. Since the beginning of the war, more than 6,000 Palestinians have been reported by the Hamas-run health ministry to have been killed – although there are doubts about that number as it is provided by the terrorist group – and thousands more injured. . By Thursday, Israel was reportedly preparing a ground offensive into Gaza, although officials agreed to delay the offensive by several days to allow more time to recover the hostages and U.S. forces stepped up security in the area. Can. wall street journal informed of.

Fox BusinessLeon Cooperman: No more money for Colombia Fox Business Video The Hill Biden: ‘No confidence’ in Palestinian death figures from Gaza health ministry Letter by Molly Bohannon blames Israel for Hamas attack

