Billionaire Kumar Birla's daughter's microfinance company is now India's second largest company after acquisition

Ananya Birla, the 29-year-old daughter of commodity tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, who started microfinance company Swatantra Microfin when she was just 17, last week completed the acquisition of rival Chaitanya India Fin Credit (owned by Indian billionaire Sachin Bansal).

The Chaitanya deal makes Swatantra the second-largest player among microfinance institutions under the non-banking finance company (NBFC) banner in terms of assets under management, which will now reach Rs 130 billion ($1.6 billion).

“We are now striving for the No. 1 spot,” he said in a tweet just after the acquisition. Ananya appeared in the Forbes Asia Women to Watch list in 2016.

Publicly traded, Bangalore-based CreditAccess Grameen is the No. 1 player with assets under management of $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2023 – $43 billion (total loan portfolio as of May 31, 2023) in the Indian microfinance industry, serving Serves 70 million borrowers across India.

“The acquisition of Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya by Swatantra Microfin is a positive news for both the microfinance sector and Swatantra,” says Alok Mishra, CEO of microfinance industry body MFIN India. “This acquisition is synergistic as it provides Swatantra strategic access to South India. While Swatantra is known for its efficient operations and responsible lending, the higher size will further strengthen this and also contribute to higher efficiency through economies of scale.

Ananya incorporated Swatantra (which means “freedom” in Sanskrit) in 2012 and began operations in 2013, offering small loans to rural women entrepreneurs.

It had 280 branches in April 2019, which grew to 500 branches in November 2020, increasing to over 800 by May 2023. After the Rs 14.8 billion acquisition, it will have more than 1,500 branches across 20 states and Rs 124 billion assets under management, serving 3.6 million people. Customer.

The primary differentiator for Swatantra is its 100% cashless disbursement.

“It’s surreal to look back at the last decade,” he said in a tweet. “Swatantra was the first company I founded with the goal of providing financial services to every woman in every corner of India, to the unbanked.”

In 2018, they acquired Micro Housing Finance Corp (MHFC) for Rs 3 billion to provide housing finance services to low-income urban customers. It works on branchless model.

Kumar, a fifth-generation descendant of the Birla family, is the eldest of Birla’s three children. Ananya, who has a bachelor’s degree in economics and management from Oxford University, also co-founded the mental health initiative Mpower with her mother Neerja Birla.

Ananya – who also produces and sings pop music (she released her first song, “Livin’ the Life” in November 2017) – joined the board of Aditya Birla Group flagship Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail earlier this year. Happened.

