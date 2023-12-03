Billionaire Ken Fisher’s 10 stock picks with huge upside potential

In this article, we discuss 10 stock picks from billionaire Ken Fisher that have huge upside potential. Jump to here to skip to the details of Fischer’s comments on current economic conditions and his Q3 bets Billionaire Ken Fisher’s 5 stock picks with huge upside potential,

Ken Fisher runs one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. Fiserv Asset Management was started with $250 in 1979 and had more than $205 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Ken Fisher remained CEO of the firm until 2016, when he passed the torch to Damien Ornani. However, Fisher remains executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Fisher Asset Management. Fisher’s firm provides personalized services and tailors investment strategies to the needs of its clients. Fisher Asset Management serves 140,000 clients worldwide.

Ken Fisher is also an author and is the son of renowned growth investor and author Philip Fisher. Between 1986 and 2017, he wrote the “Portfolio Strategy” column on Forbes. Additionally, 6 out of 11 books written by Ken Fisher have been national bestsellers. As of December 1, his net worth is $7.4 billion.

Ken Fisher on current economic conditions

Wall Street has taken a sigh of relief recently, and analysts are bullish on near-term market conditions after the S&P 500 performed better than expected, in addition to the Federal Reserve keeping rates steady in three of the last four meetings. The S&P 500 was up 20.15% on December 1. Despite this, many analysts are predicting a “soft landing” or mild recession as early as 2024. However, Ken Fisher is quite optimistic about the future. He said that even though many people have a negative opinion about the economy, he has a different opinion. He said in a video on Fisher Investments’ YouTube channel:

“A world of 2, 3, 4% GDP growth, low unemployment and a return to 2% inflation is actually not too far from where we are now. That’s not where we are now, but it’s not far off either, and yet this is the world we have in 2018-19. So, in some ways, whether or not we are returning to that pre-pandemic economy and world in terms of notions like consumer credit, in terms of notions like deficit, GDP growth, unemployment, inflation, etc. Be. Well, we’re not quite there, and certainly, by definition, interest rates are much higher than they were at the level of what the Federal Reserve and the government are doing, but in a world of 2, 3, 4 % growth, low unemployment, inflation falling around 3% on the way to 2%, it’s not such a bad world. Is it perfect? No, but it is not that bad, and it is so good that we should embrace it and overcome our fear because we are still seeing fear around every corner.

Fisher further said that most of the events that negatively impacted the market occurred between 2020 and 2022, and there is not much left that could have a significant negative impact on the market.

ken fisher performance and stakes

As of September 30, Ken Fisher’s portfolio is up nearly 70% over the past decade. The 3-year average annual return of his firm is 6.65%. Additionally, according to TipRanks, its return over the last 12 months has been 18.28%.

In the third quarter, Fisher Asset Management’s 13F portfolio was worth $176 billion, down from $181 billion in the second quarter. The firm bought 129 new stocks and sold 131 stocks. Additionally, the company increased its stake in 435 new shares and reduced its investment in 475 shares.

About 27% of Ken Fisher’s portfolio is covered by the technology sector and his top three holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Although analysts have a positive sentiment towards these stocks, two of them failed to make our list. According to analysts, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Some of Fiserv’s stocks have the potential for huge upside, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). To see the stock picks of some other billionaire hedge fund managers, you can check out ‘Greedy When Others Are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s New Stock Picks Since the 2022 Market Peak and the 13 Best Growths to Buy According to George Soros stock.

Billionaire Ken Fisher’s 10 stock picks with huge upside potential

our methodology

For this article, we selected the top 50 stocks from Fisher Asset Management’s third-quarter 13F portfolio and examined their average analyst price target on TipRanks. We selected the 10 stocks with the most upside potential as of December 1 and listed the stocks in ascending order of the value of Ken Fisher’s stake.

Billionaire Ken Fisher’s 10 stock picks with huge upside potential

10. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:cvx,

Value of Ken Fisher’s stake: $1.35 billion

Average analyst price target: $182.12

Average analyst price target increase: 25.76%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is a California-based integrated oil and gas company. It is one of the oil supermajors and one of the largest descendants of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil.

Of the 18 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stock over the last three months, 12 have maintained a Buy rating on the company’s shares. The average analyst price target of $182.12 implies a 25.76% upside to the company’s stock price at the time of writing on December 1.

On October 30, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform by Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett with a $200 price target. Analysts see the Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) deal as “access to the most valuable development path of any oil basin on Earth for a modest premium.” On October 23, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) signed an agreement to acquire Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for $53 billion in an all-stock deal.

In addition to Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are some of Ken Fisher’s top picks. upside potential.

9. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK,

Value of Ken Fisher’s stake: $1.37 billion

Average analyst price target: $126.07

Average analyst price target increase: 21.85%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in New Jersey. 85 hedge funds had stakes in the company in the third quarter, up from 78 in the previous quarter. Ken Fisher’s company Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), with 13.338 million shares worth $1.37 billion.

In addition to Fisher, other billionaire hedge funds also include Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Citadel Investment Group increased its stake in the company by 263% to 6.677 million shares worth $687.408 million. Additionally, Israel Englanders Millennium Management increased its stake in the company by 7047% to 3.42 million shares worth $352.137 million. In the third quarter, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rose to $5.064 billion from $265.30 billion in the second quarter.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been raising its dividend for the last 13 years. On November 28, the company raised its quarterly dividend price by 5.5% to $0.77 per share. It is due Jan. 8 to shareholders of record Dec. 15.

Carillon Tower Advisors said in its Q2 2023 investor letter that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) mentioned. Here it is said:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) presented positive clinical data for a new drug in its oncology pipeline, announced an acquisition that was viewed favorably by investors, and reported strong first-quarter financial results, It also increased its earnings guidance for this. 2023.

8. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM,

Value of Ken Fisher’s stake: $1.456 billion

Average analyst price target: $129.21

Average analyst price target increase: 27.20%

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is one of the world’s largest energy companies by revenue. It is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Texas.

In the third quarter, 79 hedge funds’ stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was worth $4.48 billion, up from the combined stake worth $3.087 billion of 71 hedge funds in the previous quarter. First Eagle Investment Management was the most prominent stakeholder in the company, owning 13.19 million shares worth $1.55 billion in the third quarter.

Fisher Asset Management owns 1.98 million shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) worth $1.456 billion. The company covered 0.82% of Ken Fisher’s 13F portfolio in the third quarter.

7. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT,

Value of Ken Fisher’s stake: $1.458 billion

Average analyst price target: $180.79

Average analyst price target increase: 17.14%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a retail company that operates a chain of discount stores, grocery stores, and hypermarkets. It has more than 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries, including ecommerce websites.

Despite being a low-volatility stock, analysts are still bullish on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s current stock price looks set for a big upside. Based on coverage from 30 analysts, the average analyst price target of $180.79 implies a 17.14% upside to the company’s share price on Dec. 1. 25 out of 30 analysts support Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares.

In Q3, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) covered 0.82% of Fisher Asset Management’s portfolio with 9.115 million shares worth about $1.458 billion. During the quarter, the firm owned Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) had the largest stake.

6. Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:meta,

Ken Fisher’s stake value: $1.51 billion

Average analyst price target: $387.71

Average analyst price target increase: 19.36%

Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), formerly Facebook, has been one of the top-performing tech stocks of the year. The company’s stock is up more than 160.40% at the time of writing on December 1. From the November 2022 low, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock has jumped more than 250%.

According to the Insider Monkey database, 234 hedge funds held Meta Platforms, Inc. in the third quarter of 2023. (NASDAQ:META). Compared to Q2, total hedge fund investments increased by more than $4.3 billion to $35.24 billion. GQG Partners was the most significant stakeholder in the company, holding more than 11.137 million shares worth $3.34 billion.

As of December 1, Meta Platform, Inc. The average analyst price target on (NASDAQ:META) suggests an upside of 19.36%. According to TipRanks, 37 out of 38 analysts have a buy rating on the company’s stock.

Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in addition to Alphabet Inc. ,

Artisan Partners shares Meta Platforms, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter (NASDAQ:META) made the following comments:

“Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) posted gains in the third quarter. The share price is up nearly 150% this year. The second quarter results were great: revenue growth is back in double digits, user metrics are solid and show very good engagement, daily active users are up 7%, and importantly, across all geographies. Facebook app users continue to grow. Instagram is growing more strongly, but solid growth in the old Facebook business is a positive indicator. Importantly, the company has strictly controlled expenses. The number of employees decreased by 14% year on year. Adjusted EBIT grew 44%, and margins expanded to 38% from 29% last year.

Click to continue reading and see billionaire Ken Fisher's 5 stock picks with huge upside potential

