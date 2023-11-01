Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sounds alarm on stocks and economy: 'Something is about to break'

Stanley Druckenmiller shares his serious concerns about the US government debt, stocks, and the economy.

The billionaire investor said he is betting heavily on 2-year Treasuries, while shorting 30-year bonds.

Druckenmiller said he has gold but maybe he should also keep some Bitcoin.

Stanley Druckenmiller has sounded the alarm on America’s rising debt, warned that economic disaster is looming, and issued a gloomy outlook for stocks.

The billionaire investor and head of the Duquesne family office also recently revealed a big bet on short-term Treasuries during a fiery conversation at a Robin Hood Foundation event and called gold and Bitcoin solid bets.

Here are Druckenmiller’s 10 best quotes, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. “I think because we’re the reserve currency and you can get away with it for now, we’re still spending. The first thing my father taught me is, ‘When you’re in a ditch, dig Stop doing it.’ Well, we’re still digging.” (Druckenmiller was lamenting the historic amount of government spending in recent years.)

2. “I think we’re already in there. The Bond move has already started, and if you’re talking about a riot, that can definitely be from here.” (He was responding to elite trader Paul Tudor Jones’ suggestion that the bond market could “absolutely riot” when it looks like Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be re-elected.)

3. “Legacy liquidity is going down sharply after the Fed and Congress did their job on COVID. QE is going down sharply. Oil, interest rates are up. All aiming in this direction has been a short-term period when low “The equity markets and the economy have turned things upside down. Especially in 2025, but probably in 2024, you have to be open minded to some breakers.”

4. “The stimulus that the Biden administration has put out is obviously very targeted, much of it geared toward the green economy, IRAs, subsidies, and tax breaks. That will create opportunities in the stock market. There’s a big thing going on in AI , which will probably create opportunities in the stock market. But that stimulus puts downward pressure on rates, which will cause all kinds of other things to break down within the stock market.”

5. “We had a bubble, we had the QE period for 10 years, and we need to adjust fundamentally and price wise. 15 times earnings were right, we’re at 20 times earnings. I don’t know That’s what we’re doing at 20 times earnings.” (Druckenmiller was saying that the overall stock market is excessively expensive and that valuations will return to historical norms.)

6. “You have the problem of fiscal recklessness, you have the supply-chain problem, you have the worst geopolitical situation that I have seen in my lifetime. For the first time, it’s very unlikely, but you have to implement it.” The outcome of the world war will have to be on the table.” (He was underlining how worrying the economic backdrop is today.)

7. “The economic outlook I have is something is about to break down. The story has changed. Oil, interest rates and the dollar rising have never been good for the economy.”

8. “I’m worried about the real economy now. About two to three weeks ago, I started to get really nervous about something breaking. I bought a massive leveraged position in 2 years, so now I’m very long I am 2 years older than my age, and I am 30 years younger.” (Druckenmiller is betting heavily on short-term Treasuries, but betting against long-term bonds.)

9. “Powell talks a good game, but let’s see what kind of game he talks if unemployment is 4.5% and heads north.” (He was referring to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.)

10. “I’m 70 years old, I have gold. I’m surprised that Bitcoin is taking off, but it’s clear that young people see it as a store of value because it’s so easy to work with. 17 years old “From me, it’s a brand. I like gold because it’s a 5,000-year-old brand. I like them both. To be honest, I don’t have any Bitcoin, but I should.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com