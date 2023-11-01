Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller says he's betting 'massively' on an asset after getting 'really nervous' about the economy.

If you want to hear some optimism about the current or future state of the stock market, look no further than legendary investor Stan Druckenmiller.

He told a conference last week that a man worth nearly $10 billion could find nothing to get “excited about” when looking at Wall Street, while he tempered his belief that the market will improve over time. There will always be improvement.

Speaking at a Robin Hood Foundation and JPMorgan event in New York, Druckenmiller said he had been “really nervous” in recent weeks that something was going to break in the economy.

As a result, he revealed he had bought “large leveraged positions” in short-term notes, adding his positions to a growing number of investors sounding alarm bells over the global economy.

In recent weeks Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman revealed that he has decided to end his bet against the 30-year Treasury bond, saying that “there are too many bonds in the world to remain short at current long-term rates.” There is more risk.”

Shortly after the ‘Bond King’, Bill Gross urged his followers on X to “invest in the curve” on bonds, which have been hit by a selloff in recent months.

Yields on 10-year government bonds rose above 5% late last month, for the first time in 16 years, while yields on 30-year bonds similarly rose to about 5.2%.

When Treasury bond yields rise, Treasury bond prices fall. That’s why investors like Ackman are pushing bond prices lower, or betting against them.

Druckenmiller’s stock market strategy

The man who managed money for George Soros for more than 10 years said there were some glimmers of opportunity in the stock market – for example in AI.

And while Druckenmiller acknowledged that Biden’s fiscal stimulus package amid COVID could help markets in the coming months, he said the unexpected pressure the stimulus has put on rates will cause other things to break down in the market.

Overall, the Duquesne Family Office founder didn’t say there was anything he could be “excited” about.

“We’ve had a very devastating two or three months,” Druckenmiller added. “All I know is I’m happy with every sale I made and I’m not thrilled with every purchase I made.”

While admitting that he was not motivated by many short-term bets, Druckenmiller said that he did not believe that long-term bets would pay off: “We have this belief in this country that stocks always go up in the long term.

“I said a few years ago, and I still believe it, I thought the S&P was 4,500 – where it is now – I thought the equity market would be in the same place in 10 years as it was then.”

Druckenmiller explained that he believes there needs to be a “fundamental adjustment” to market pricing, saying that pricing and earnings ratios have been thrown out of balance.

He said he did not believe earnings would grow further next year: “They will [be] Best flat. “So it’s hard for me to get excited about the overall long side of the market—forget about individual stocks.”

‘Math has gone wrong’

Druckenmiller also took aim at key figures influencing the economy, from Janet Yellen to former President Donald Trump and current President Biden.

Druckenmiller said the Treasury Secretary was behind “the biggest mistake” in U.S. Treasury history, highlighting that Yellen had failed to take advantage of the era of extremely low interest rates.

“When rates were practically zero, every Tom, Dick and Harry in America refinanced their mortgage…Corporations expanded [their debt],” she said. “Unfortunately, we had one entity that didn’t: the U.S. Treasury.”

Like many other economic luminaries, Druckenmiller also warned about the government’s debt burden — which now stands at more than $33 trillion.

“What politicians are telling you and thinking they won’t cut entitlements is a blatant lie,” he said. “Honestly, I think the math has gone crazy.”

Source: fortune.com