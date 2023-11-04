Billionaire investor Mark Rowan accused of using Wall Street tactics to 'force' UPN to force leadership change amid anti-Semitism controversy

Apollo CEO Mark Rowan halted his donations to UPN in response to Hamas attacks on Israel.

A Penn trustee accused Rowan of using aggressive Wall Street tactics to pressure the college.

Rowan is one of several CEOs involved in the Ivy League donor revolt over anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Billionaire Mark Rowan was accused by a University of Pennsylvania trustee of using aggressive Wall Street tactics to pressure the college to deal with anti-Semitism on campus.

Rowan, who is an alumnus of the university and one of its most generous donors, announced he was pausing his donations to the college in response to Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

He also called on his fellow Penn alumni to “close their checkbooks” and for the school’s president and the chairman of its board of trustees to step down.

Rowan wrote in an op-ed about Penn President Elizabeth Magill, “her failure to condemn this hateful call for ethnic cleansing, normalized and legitimated violence, which ranges from the targeting of Jewish students and spaces here at UPenn to Israel. There were terrible attacks.” Ed.

In his initial statement on the attacks on October 10, Magill said the attack was “terrible” – but he did not explicitly condemn Hamas, The Journal reports.

Magill later issued a follow-up statement condemning Hamas, while Penn this week announced new plans to tackle anti-Semitism.

As CNBC reports, Rowan has contacted “half of Wall Street” to discuss ways major donors can use their influence to bring about leadership changes at top schools.

The Apollo CEO, who chairs the Wharton School’s advisory board, and his wife Caroline donated $50 million to Penn’s business school in 2018.

His actions are now causing some at Penn to worry about the influence of donors on how the college is run.

Andy Rachleff, a trustee at Penn, told The Wall Street Journal that he saw Rowan’s vocal efforts as an effort to “strengthen the university using the classic Apollo playbook.”

He said, “We are not going to succumb to these tactics, even if it results in less donations. The soul of the university is not for sale.”

Tensions on American college campuses over anti-Semitism have been rising since Hamas attacks on Israel and its retaliatory airstrikes and ground offensive in Gaza.

Ivy League donors are putting pressure on their alma maters following a controversial letter signed by several Harvard student groups condemning Israel for Hamas attacks.

Billionaire Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, called Harvard release names of students Preventing the CEO from “inadvertently” hiring them.

This week, Jewish students also announced that they were planning to sue colleges like Cornell and Harvard for not doing enough to stop the “explosion” of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

It comes in response to allegations that universities have turned a blind eye to rising anti-Semitism.

