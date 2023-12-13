Billionaire investor Ken Langone says Eli Lilly will be the first trillion-dollar pharmaceutical company in history

Ken Langone thinks Eli Lilly will be the first trillion-dollar pharmaceutical company in history, he said on CNBC.

The company is currently worth more than $500 billion and is the world’s largest healthcare stock.

Lilly’s successful management turnover and strong R&D spending have kept the company strong.

Ken Langone sees the stars aligning for Eli Lilly stock.

“I think Lilly will be the first trillion-dollar pharmaceutical company in history,” the billionaire investor said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday. “Why? Their pipeline. And God bless [former CEO] John Lechlater. In the bad years when everything was falling apart, he was steadfast in his commitment to spend money on R&D and protect the dividend.”

Eli Lilly has ridden the GLP-1 drug train this year with Monzaro and Zepbound, whose shares have surged 62% since January.

In May, it overtook Johnson & Johnson to become the largest pharmaceutical company by market cap. Lily is now worth about $568 billion.

According to Langone, who also co-founded Home Depot, Lilly’s bright future has a lot to do with its past leadership under Lechleiter.

“He just said we’re not going to cut R&D, but we’re going to focus, and we’re going to make sure we get as much money as possible,” Langone said. “And they did.”

But while Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which also boarded GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, have experienced banner years, other drug stocks have largely struggled.

Take Pfizer, whose stock has seen a decline of nearly 50% year to date. Shares fell Wednesday after estimates that sales could fall as much as $5 billion short of Wall Street’s 2024 views as revenue from COVID-19 vaccines and treatments continues to slow.

“I feel bad for Pfizer,” Langone said.

Of course, Langone has been a longtime Lilly shareholder and said Wednesday that it was his top choice in 2015.

“Going back 46 years I’ve owned it, counting dividends, [the stock] There has been 14.8% compound growth per year,” he said.

