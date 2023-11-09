Billionaire investor Ken Griffin says high inflation could last for decades and wars are about to usher in an era of deglobalization.

According to Ken Griffin, high inflation could persist for decades.

The billionaire investor believes the pandemic and conflict will usher in an era of deglobalization.

He said the Federal Reserve would probably have to keep interest rates higher to suppress rising prices.

According to billionaire investor Ken Griffin, inflation may remain higher than normal.

Citadel’s founder said late Wednesday that rising prices could set in as COVID-19 and conflicts in Europe and the Middle East usher in an era of globalization.

“There are a number of trends going on right now that are pushing us toward globalization,” Griffin said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, pointing to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and European countries’ access to Russian natural gas because of the war in Ukraine. Pointed to loss of access.

“And with that is certainly a trend toward higher baseline inflation,” he said. “This could happen for decades.”

Inflation soared in most developed countries last year, forcing central banks to raise interest rates to stem rising prices.

In the US it reached a four-decade high of 9.1% in June, but has cooled towards the Federal Reserve’s 2% target after aggressive tightening between March 2022 and July this year.

Griffin predicted that higher interest rates would now become the norm, forcing policymakers to keep borrowing costs high to maintain their target inflation rate around 2%.

“There are many reasons why you would want a low level of background inflation – it helps grease the wheels of commerce,” he told the Bloomberg Forum. “The number the Fed has committed to is 2% – they will fight very hard to keep that as a target for many good reasons.”

Griffin said one consequence of higher rates could be greater concerns about the U.S. government’s ability to repay its $33 trillion debt, which will become more expensive to service due to the Fed’s tightening.

“We’re going to see higher real rates, and we’re likely to see higher nominal rates, and that will have a real impact on the cost of financing our massive deficits,” he said.

“America owes $33 trillion in debt – when we embarked on a spending spree that resulted in a $33 trillion deficit, we did not plan for an era of higher rates.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com