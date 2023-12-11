Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach flagged risks to stocks, saying home prices could fall, and fears a recession before the summer

Jeffrey Gundlach values ​​bonds over stocks and says US home prices could fall if mortgage rates fall.

The billionaire investor flagged the risk of a recession in the second quarter of 2024.

The CEO of DoubleLine Capital warned on the national debt that interest costs could rise.

Jeffrey Gundlach said banking panics are more likely to boost bonds than stocks, house prices could fall, and a recession is likely by the summer.

The regional-banking disaster this spring has prompted people to pull their cash from bank deposits and park it en masse into money-market funds. Fresh money flowing into financial markets could be good news for stocks, but Gundlach rejected the idea that it would benefit them significantly.

“I think it really misses the point of thinking that people are going to move out of a money-market fund, a six-month T-bill-and-chill type of situation, and into an Arch type fund or the Magnificent Seven. “It’s such a huge change in risk appetite that I don’t think it’s rational.”

Gundlach, a billionaire investor and CEO of DoubleLine Capital, made the comments during a recent company webcast. He argued that money flows into Treasuries and other safe bonds were more likely to occur.

The veteran fund manager also discussed the U.S. housing market, which has essentially frozen this year as buyers shy away from taking on mortgage rates higher than 7%, and potential sellers avoid listing their homes because they aren’t affordable. want to leave. Mortgage costs have skyrocketed as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates from near zero to 5% since March last year in response to historic inflation.

“I believe if mortgage rates drop one percent, I think we’ll really start to see home prices weaken as we unlock supply,” Gundlach said. “The irony is that as mortgage interest rates fall, housing prices may also worsen – which is contrary to our 40-year experiences.”

Gundlach also sounded the alarm on the national debt, warning that interest payments could rise to nearly 20% of federal tax revenues within the next five years. He noted that the U.S. government has historically run budget deficits during recessions as it has struggled to prop up the economy, and argued that rates are likely to remain high for a long time, paving the way for increased U.S. debt payments. Will expand.

The investor reiterated his view that a prolonged economic recession is likely. He said the yield curve has been inverted for some time and is now in danger of inverting again, which has historically happened at the “front edge of recessions.”

Gundlach also flagged the Philadelphia Fed’s coincidental economic indicators, which have reached levels that typically signal trouble ahead.

“This is entirely consistent with the possibility of a recession in or around the second quarter of next year,” he said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com