Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya says AI could wipe out venture capitalists by 2023: 'Making a fair case'

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly change the role of venture capitalists or even make it obsolete, according to the billionaire investor. Chamath Palihapitiya,

What happened: Palihapitiya, former Facebook executive and Silicon Valley VC firm of social capital The CEO estimates that AI could be the driving force behind the change, Business Insider reports. He suggested there is a “reasonable case” that VC jobs could be replaced by “an automated system of capital against objectives”.

He also said the rise of AI could spur millions of startups, allowing investors to make more of the smaller bets.

“A lot of financial engineering goes into that world,” Palihapitiya said.

The comments were made in a recent episode of the “All-In Podcast” hosted by Palihapitiya. Jason Calacanis, David Sachs, And david freedberg,

why it matters: Rapid advancements in generic AI in many sectors, including finance, have raised fears of job losses. While AI is expected to increase workers’ productivity and take over routine tasks, concerns remain about its potential to phase out or reduce some entry-level roles.

For example, Deutsche Bank Tools are reportedly being explored that could substantially reduce the time required for some tasks performed by junior bankers, which would lead to fewer hires and make breaking into Wall Street even more challenging.

Palihapitiya has previously expressed concerns about the role of AI. In May, he warned about the potential dangers of AI chatbots like ChatGPT that express ‘dangerous’ beliefs about communism and dictators. Therefore, his latest comments reflect ongoing skepticism about uncontrolled AI development and its potential impacts on various aspects of human life, including job security and financial markets.

