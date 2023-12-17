Billionaire from China's AI giant SenseTime dies of unknown illness

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. Professor Tang Jiayou of the Chinese University of Hong Kong speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 6, 2023 in Shanghai, China. VCG via Getty Images

Tang Jiayou, the billionaire founder of Chinese AI giant SenseTime, died on Friday.

The company announced that he had suffered undisclosed “health problems”.

He died just weeks after the company was accused of artificially inflating its revenues.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved founder, Professor Tang Jiayou, a renowned artificial intelligence (AI) scientist, director of the Pujiang Lab, director of the Shanghai AI Lab, and professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, “Professor Tang died of health problems at 11:45 pm on December 15, 2023,” a statement from SenseTime issued early Sunday in China read.

The obituary posted by the company did not specify what type of health issues Tang died from or whether his illness was previously known.

The controversial Chinese AI company, founded in 2014, was once the world’s most valuable AI startup due to its direct connections and funding from the Chinese government. The company develops technologies including facial recognition, object detection, and video and image analysis using AI.

Representatives for SenseTime did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Tang’s death comes just weeks after US-based short-seller Grizzly Research accused the Chinese AI firm of artificially inflating its revenues, suggesting SenseTime engaged in “highly questionable revenue round-tripping schemes”. Including, in which the company directly or indirectly provides. Funds owed to customers that were used to purchase goods from SenseTime that may have never been delivered.

Grizzly Research said in its report released, “We believe that SenseTime’s core facial recognition business has become notorious due to intense competition and the fact that the Chinese government has a practice of awarding highly profitable contracts to majority foreign-owned businesses. She doesn’t make it.” At the end of November.

Although the company argued in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the report was “without merit and contains unfounded allegations and misleading conclusions and interpretations,” the allegations nonetheless had a strong impact on SenseTime’s stock and dropped nearly 10% in its wake. There was a decline. News, Forbes reported that its total losses so far this year have widened by more than 40% – and by more than 80% since the IPO.

According to Forbes, at the time of his death, Tang had a net worth of $1.1 billion, made up entirely of the value of his shares in SenseTime.

Source: www.businessinsider.com