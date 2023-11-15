Billionaire Frank McCourt: ‘Dodgy cryptocurrencies and silly NFTs’ have spoiled the narrative of blockchain – Decrypt

Billionaire real estate developer Frank McCourt took aim at “questionable cryptocurrencies and silly NFTs” for tarnishing the narrative around blockchain.

Speaking at Web Summit 2023, McCourt said that his own project, Open Internet Protocol DSNP, was not tokenized. “Scammy cryptocurrencies and silly NFTs are not the same as original technology that could actually help make the internet better for us,” he said, adding that “the narrative has become somewhat distorted.”

Blockchain has the potential to “fix the internet,” he said. “And by fixed I mean identity, provenance, verifiable attribution, verification. These are the things that blockchain actually does very well: immutable facts, non-corruptible information.”

DSNP, or Decentralized Social Network Protocol, employs Frequency, a layer-1 parachain on Polkadot, for “the fundamental implementation of social graphs and public message routing” — though it’s worth noting that its social graph is “connected to any There is no “financial incentive by crypto tokens or private company database servers.”

McCourt and Project Liberty

McCourt, who stepped down as CEO of real estate firm McCourt Global in 2022 to focus on his nonprofit Project Liberty, took the stage at the Web Summit to unveil a manifesto for a “better web.” But came.

In the manifesto, McCourt argued that big tech and social media platforms have “profoundly harmed” society, creating a “techno-capital engine that is emboldened to stalk, manipulate, and prey on people.” ” He said AI could act as a “powerful accelerator” for these negative trends, calling on Internet users to “embrace Yours Take back your data and your digital rights.”

“Project Liberty is pro-technology,” McCourt said on stage. “But this is not autocratic, centralized surveillance technology.”

He said DSNP has already transferred more than 170,000 users of the Web2 social media platform MeWe to its protocol, and expects that number to reach 300,000 by the end of the year, and ten by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Will exceed lakhs.

McCourt argued that, “Instead of clicking on terms of use set by the big five giant platforms, what if new apps are clicking on our terms of use, on how our data is used?”

Source: decrypt.co