In India, corporate insiders have been unloading their stocks at a rapid pace, selling $12 billion in the first 10 months of the year. According to Investing 101 rules, this is a clear sign that the market is overvalued.

To some extent, this is the case in India, where shares trade at a 17% premium to the rest of the world. But the ray of hope here is so strong that many in the market claim that it is more important than traditional bearish signals. By reducing their stakes in companies they founded or manage, insiders are making room for local and foreign institutional investors to acquire the kind of large positions they have long been unable to build .

At a time when investors have begun to view India as a rare source of rapid growth in the global economy, nearly half of all publicly traded shares have been grabbed by insiders. The logic is that these sales will prompt asset managers to pour more money into the $3.7 trillion market, supporting the rally that has recently driven the country’s equities to record levels.

“It’s more a problem of free availability of shares than money supply,” said Anand Radhakrishnan, who oversees $3.6 billion of equity assets at Franklin Templeton India. “India’s market needs to be deepened and broadened in terms of capacity to handle larger flows. This 50% ownership held by the promoters needs to be reduced,” he said, referring to those who control the companies.

There are indications of this happening.

According to Prime Database, founders’ stake in the NSE Nifty 200 index fell to an average of 48.1% at the end of September, the lowest on record, from 50.5% on December 31. The decline was largely driven by stock sales by Adani family entities after a scathing report by Hindenburg Research in January raised concerns over founders pledging shares for loans.

The data showed ownership by local institutions, including mutual funds, increased from 16.3% to a record 17.5% during the period, while the share of foreign funds increased from 19.9% ​​to 21.1% – the highest in two years. .

Domestic investors soaked up most of the 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) of selling, the highest in at least six years. Adani Group owners alone sold Rs 393 billion, according to Prime Database, paving the way for global funds like GQG Partners LLC and Qatar Investment Authority to invest billions of dollars in various group firms.

Twin Star Holdings Ltd., a unit of London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd., sold shares worth Rs 39.83 billion in Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd. in August, part of a bid by billionaire Anil Agarwal’s miner to raise funds to repay nearly $3 billion worth of dollar bonds. Coming in the next two years.

Analysts said a rapidly rising stock market and, in some cases, the need to repay loans backed by share mortgages, could prompt founders to sell further. Foreign investors have invested more than $12 billion in Indian equities so far in 2023, the most in emerging Asia, according to the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.

Buying by local funds and insurers has exceeded $18 billion, fueled by recurring cash flows from savers.

“The existing floating stock is not enough to feed investors who want to park money for the long term,” said Shrikant Chauhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai. “There will be increased dilution activity, which is good for the health of the market.”

The problem is that in Indian companies the desire for control over management and ownership are often intertwined. While this leaves founders with a lot of room to play, high holdings hamper market depth and liquidity, especially in small- and mid-cap stocks.

Even in some of India’s top companies, including software giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and key Adani Group firms, owners’ stake is close to the 75% limit, the maximum allowed under rules. For perspective, the proportion of shares not held by owners in developed markets averages more than 80%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Nitin Chanduka.

“Nevertheless, the story is changing as liquidity in India is tied to some of the large caps,” said Rakhi Prasad, investment manager at Elder Capital. “There is so much more expansion in the market now.”

Analysts hope India’s increasing weighting in global stock indexes will lead to a virtuous cycle that will eventually encourage founders to shed weight. According to Morgan Stanley, the country is set to overtake China in the MSCI Asia Pacific index in the next five years.

“This will lead to higher free float and when free float increases, larger allocation to global indices becomes available,” said Vikas Gupta, chief investment strategist at Omniscience Capital in Mumbai. “Investors are not comfortable if founders have too much control.”

–With the help of Chiranjeevi Chakraborty.

