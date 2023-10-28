Billionaire founder Jensen Huang: ‘Wouldn’t start Nvidia if I had to do it again’

Conference (Photo by Sam Yeh/AFP)AFP via Getty Images

This week, I posted on LinkedIn about an often overlooked topic of entrepreneurship – the loneliness that comes with leadership.

This post raised some interesting points. Many CEOs have contacted me and said that they too feel alone and are finding it difficult to show that they are human.

But if it’s so hard why do people choose to do it?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said it exactly right in a recent interview. He said that if he had known how difficult it would be to start Nvidia, he probably would have given up on it altogether. But it’s that same “I don’t know what I don’t know” spirit that drives him to take his company to new heights even today. Sometimes, being a little naive is actually a good thing. This admission underscores a universal truth in the world of entrepreneurship: Sometimes, not knowing is a blessing. It seems ignorance is bliss in the entrepreneurial journey.

I believe that loneliness is deeply tied to the naivety with which all entrepreneurs begin. It’s that naïveté that protects us from the brutal truth about how many startups fail, but it also puts us in a bubble. Reaching the top may feel lonely, but remember, it is full of people who once saw the world through those same rose-colored glasses and made it.

In the world of entrepreneurship, the journey from an idea to a successful venture is full of uncertainties and challenges. Being an entrepreneur doesn’t just mean having a good idea. It is also about overcoming a maze full of dangers, surprises and failures.

Building over ten ventures has given me a front-row seat to the paradoxical role of naivety in entrepreneurship. On the one hand, it acts as a powerful catalyst, motivating individuals to take a leap into the unknown, without being swayed by the statistics stacked against them and the challenges that come, which are a constant wave on an almost daily basis. Becomes. On the other hand, it acts as a safety net, allowing entrepreneurs to remain optimistic despite overwhelming obstacles.

The entrepreneurial journey is often romanticized as a thrilling adventure, but in reality it is a grueling marathon filled with uncertainty and constant challenges. The naivety of entrepreneurs allows them to view this journey through rose-colored glasses, seeing opportunities where others see obstacles. This optimistic approach is important because it fosters a unique learning environment where founders learn on the job, adapt and grow while navigating through unknown territories. This practical experience develops a flexible and resourceful mindset, which is critical for long-term success.

It is important to strike the right balance. While naivety can be a powerful motivator, overconfidence can lead to hasty decisions, and a lack of awareness can result in missed opportunities. In this decade, I have learned and continue to learn a lot of things – if anything it is the great lesson: I have always been a student and construction enterprises are my classes where I constantly learn new things about myself.

I know many CEOs understand the loneliness of leadership. This is a vulnerable space that many people are unwilling to discuss openly for fear of being labeled “weak”, when in reality the opposite is true.

The naïveté of entrepreneurs acts as both a spark and a shield, propelling individuals forward while protecting them from discouraging realities. Jensen Huang’s story is a powerful reminder of the role of ignorance in the entrepreneurial journey.

I'm a serial entrepreneur and I love founding, building, and scaling companies that make a positive impact in the world.

The first company I founded was DeinDeal. It was sold to Ringier in 2015. Even today it is one of the largest e-commerce players in Switzerland.

After that I founded a venture ecosystem called The Delta and Wefox was the first venture I founded with The Delta. I became CEO of Wefox and continued to support the next generation of founders at Delta.

Today, Delta is one of the leading enterprise ecosystems in the world with over 150 start-up experts in Europe and Africa and Wefox has over 1’300 employees, over 2.5 million active customers, thousands of delivery partners, . $600 million in annual revenue (2022) and nearly $1 billion raised to date. WeFox was the fastest European fintech in history to reach a $1 billion valuation and recently achieved a valuation of $4.5 billion, according to Sifted (FT).

I am also the founding angel of six other startups (Kenzo, Doctorly, Luca, Handley, Dao and TAIWA) along with The Delta in recent years and I have been instrumental in passing on to the next generations what I have learned in my entrepreneurial journey so far. It’s a lot of fun. Of the founders.

Additionally, I invest in early-stage start-ups as a business angel, but then I am generally more careless.

