Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban reportedly plans to transfer majority ownership of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family - T Stamps (NASDAQ:IDAI), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

billionaire investor mark cuban Is selling a majority stake in its National Basketball Association franchise dallas mavericksTo miriam adelson And his family, as confirmed by CNBC sources.

What happened: Although Cuban will retain some stake in the team and continue to manage basketball operations, both the league and the Mavericks have decided not to comment on this development, CNBC reports.

Adelson is selling its $2 billion stake Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, which makes up about 10% of its shares. The casino company announced in a filing Tuesday that the proceeds from this sale will fund the acquisition of a professional sports team. Adelson and his family are major shareholders of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Also see: Trust Stamp IDAI reports Q3 results: Net revenue up, net loss limited to $35,000

Adelson, recognized by Forbes as the fifth richest woman in the world along with her family, inherited 56% of the shares of the world’s largest casino company when her husband, Sheldon AdelsonThe founder of Las Vegas Sands died in 2021.

why it matters: This news comes after Cuban announced his exit from the popular TV show “Shark Tank.” Cuban revealed his decision during an interview with the Showtime podcast ‘All the Smoke’. he told the hosts matt barnes And stephen jackson That the current 15th season of ‘Shark Tank’ will be their last season.

Read Next: Forget Nancy Pelosi, This Democratic Senator Made Up to $55K in Profit in Nearly 3 Weeks on This Medical Device Stock That Has Lost 40% Over the Last 5 Years

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, edited by



pooja princess

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system uses the broader Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more, to create relevant and timely stories for you. learn more.

Source: www.benzinga.com